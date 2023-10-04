People Who Wore AirPods During FEMA's National Emergency Alert System Test Share Hilarious Reactions

AirPod users weren't safe from today's FEMA emergency alert test.

Oct 04, 2023
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Presidential alert is displayed on the screen of an iPhone as a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system is

Is conducted in a nationwide test, in the United States on October 3, 2018. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The U.S. government conducted a nationwide emergency alert test today to check the effectiveness of alert systems for cell phones, radios, and televisions. But even the most serious of emergency tests can’t escape the whirlwind that is the internet and social media.

Instead of panic or concern, a wave of memes made their way to social media by people whose ears were personally victimized by FEMA's startling alert. As users shared their hilarious takes, a surprising number of them shared one common experience—they were caught off guard while wearing AirPods.

FEMA is required by law to conduct wireless emergency alert tests at least once every three years, with the last national test occurring in 2021. All major U.S. wireless carriers participated automatically, meaning no enrollment was necessary to receive the alert. Phones turned off, in airplane mode, or not connected to a cell tower did not receive the message.

See some of Twitter's best AirPods-related reactions to the test below.

