Travis Scott’s Los Angeles Mansion Affected By Hillside Crack

Travis Scott’s L.A. mansion is sitting on top of a huge crack.
After record-breaking storms moved through the Southern California area, a crack has formed on the rapper’s hillside property in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to TMZ.
The outlet reports that at least five homes are in danger of slipping off the hillside but no evacuations have been ordered so far.
The fire department reportedly told residents that the cracks are only on the surface of the ground so far. However, geologists and the L.A. Dept of Building and Safety have been assessing the area. So far, their findings indicate that the hillside won’t come down but doesn’t necessarily mean the homes are safe, especially with more rain in the forecast for this week.
Scott bought the home in 2020 for a reported $23.5 million in cash, per TMZ. In addition to 7 bedrooms and 11 baths between 3 full floors, the pad also includes a gym, bar, sauna, 15-seat theater, wine closet, a pool, and more. The 16,700-square-foot mansion also features a panoramic view of the city.