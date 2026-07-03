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Not including Donald Trump, these are the people—ranging from Brock Turner and Tomi Lahren to Nate Parker and Lena Dunham—who made 2016 a terrible yearAndrew W
Pop Culture
For White Hollywood, 'Birth of a Nation' Was the Film Equivalent of "I Have Black Friends"
'Birth of a Nation' is by all account a mediocre movie—the hype it garnered earlier this year at Sundance had more to do with #OscarsSoWhite.Whitney Friedlander
Despite my admiration for Nat Turner and excitement about a radical black film, I won’t be seeing 'Birth of a Nation'.Imani Walker
Scandal aside, Nate Parker’s 'Birth of a Nation' does not do its source material justice.Khal