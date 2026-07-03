Nate Parker

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nate parker
Pop Culture

Nate Parker Apologizes for 'Tone Deaf' Comments Regarding His Resurfaced Rape Charge

Nate Parker's response to the situation was seen as cruel, especially when it emerged that his accuser later committed suicide.

tara mahadevan2512 days ago
Actor/director Nate Parker
Pop Culture

Nate Parker Is Reportedly Working On a New Shortform Web Series

This project could become Parker’s first since 'The Birth Of A Nation.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3082 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mel Gibson on Nate Parker's 'Birth of a Nation' Controversy: 'I Don't Think It's Fair'

Mel Gibson, joining a directors roundtable for THR, gives his thoughts on the boycott of Nate Parker's 'Birth of a Nation.'

Trace William Cowen3509 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Nate Parker Accused of Exposing Himself to Student Trainer in Unearthed Penn State Records

Penn State records reportedly show Nate Parker was accused of indecent exposure in 2000.

Trace William Cowen3550 days ago
Gabrielle Union says she supports 'Birth of a Nation' boycotts.
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union On 'Birth of a Nation' Boycotts: 'I Support You'

Gabrielle Union lends her support to those boycotting Nate Parker's new film 'The Birth of a Nation.'

Khal3566 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nate Parker Still Refuses to Apologize for Rape Case as 'The Birth of a Nation' Release Draws Near

'The Birth of a Nation' director and star Nate Parker was unapologetic about his past rape case in a '60 Minutes' interview.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3579 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Nate Parker Talks Rape Accusations, Male Privilege in 'Ebony' Interview

Nate Parker addressed the allegations of rape made against him in a new interview with 'Ebony.'

Morgan Baskin3612 days ago
Cheryl Boone Isaacs Oscars 2016.
Pop Culture

Academy President: People Need to Watch 'Birth of a Nation' Despite Nate Parker's Rape Case

Academy president Cheryl Boon Isaac says people "need" to watch 'Birth of a Nation' despite Nate Parker's rape case controversy.

Debbie Encalada3614 days ago
Nate Parker
Pop Culture

Penn State Alumni Express Support for 'Birth of a Nation' Filmmaker Nate Parker in Open Letter

Four Penn State alumni have expressed support for 'Birth of a Nation' filmmaker Nate Parker, who was accused of rape, in a new open letter.

Trace William Cowen3614 days ago
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Life

'Ain't No Fun If The Homies Can't Have None': Rape Culture In Rap Music

Hip Hop has a problem with songs about "running trains" with no regard for consent.

Treva B. Lindsey3614 days ago
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Pop Culture

There's No Good Reason to Support Nate Parker

'The Birth of a Nation' director shouldn't be supported just because he's telling an important historical tale. His history matters too.

Michael Arceneaux3622 days ago
Nate Parker's 'The Birth of a Nation'
Pop Culture

Right-Wing Street Artist Alters Nate Parker's 'Birth of a Nation' Posters to Read 'Rapist?'

A right-wing street artist has started altering Nate Parker's 'Birth of a Nation' posters to include the word 'rapist.'

Trace William Cowen3622 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Everything We Know About the Nate Parker Rape Case

Here's everything we know so far about the 1999 case in which Nate Parker was accused and acquitted of rape.

Debbie Encalada3623 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'The Birth of a Nation’ Director Nate Parker Makes Deal for New Film

'The Birth of a Nation' director Nate Parker has lined up his next film project.

Debbie Encalada3651 days ago

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