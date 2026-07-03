Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz is a professional mixed martial artist competing in the UFC, known for his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and a boxing style marked by volume striking and relentless pressure. He was born on April 16, 1985, in Stockton, California, U.S. Since debuting in 2007, Diaz has built a reputation for exceptional cardio, durable defense, and a signature ability to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes, with landmark victories over Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone highlighting his career. His influence in MMA culture stems from his unapologetic, rebellious persona and candid post-fight interviews that often spark controversy and fan debate. Diaz’s unique combination of technical grappling, high-output striking, and a no-nonsense attitude has cultivated a dedicated fanbase that eagerly anticipates his fights, cementing his status as a polarizing yet enduring figure in the UFC’s lightweight and welterweight divisions.

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Someone Should Make a Sport Where Fighters Hit Each Other With Just Their Hands

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Maurice Peebles3618 days ago
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Nate Diaz Says He Lost to Conor McGregor Partially Due to Injuring His Knee Before UFC 202

Nate Diaz says a knee injury before his rematch with Conor McGregor made him lose at UFC 202.

Dana Scott3618 days ago

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