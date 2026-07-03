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From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screenMarc Griffin
Influential Scottish-born producer SOPHIE, who worked with the likes of Charli XCX and Vince Staples among others, has died age 34 following an accident.Joe Price
A small handful of musicians have quietly played a huge part in creating some of the biggest songs of recent years. Now they’re done being "secret weapons," and they're banding together to get what’s theirs.Shawn Setaro
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Common, Demi Lovato, and many more were in attendance.tara mahadevan