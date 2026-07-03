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SZA
Music

SZA Calls Out Musicians Who Support 'Disgusting' AI Music: 'Degenerate Sh*t’

She found out 238 of her songs have trained AI.

Trey Alston28 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Nas attends as City Harvest presents the 2026 Gala: Shaken, Not Stirred at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 21, 2026 in New York City. American jazz trumpeter and composer Miles Davis (1926-1991) performs live on stage at Hammersmith Odeon in London on 29th October 1967.
Music

Nas Writes Foreword for Special Edition of Miles Davis' Autobiography

Nas' words are cemented in the Centennial Edition of the book to mark what would have been Davis' 100th birthday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams84 days ago
Ludwig Goransson with long hair in a suit holds an Oscar statue, speaking at a podium on stage.
Pop Culture

Ludwig Göransson's Oscar for 'Sinners' Score Praised After 'Black Panther,' 'Oppenheimer' Wins

Ludwig now has multiple Oscars to his name, and he's certain to add more in the years ahead.

Trace William Cowen125 days ago
Glorilla sits courtside while the Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 21, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Music

GloRilla's Sister Says She Looks at Artist's Net Worth Daily and Gets 'Madder'

The rapper allegedly has a net worth of $2 to 3 million, which her sister, Victoria Woods, believes their family should get a cut of.

Jaelani Turner-Williams157 days ago
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Jimmy Cliff, in a yellow outfit and cap, performs during the Mile High Music Festival at Dick's Sporting Good's Park on August 15, 2010 in Commerce City, Colorado
Music

Jimmy Cliff, Reggae Legend and 'The Harder They Come' Star, Dead at 81

Cliff'd family confirmed he passed away from a "seizure followed by pneumonia."

Joe Price236 days ago
The members of KATSEYE in stylish black and white outfits posing on a red carpet at the NRJ Music Awards event.
Music

KATSEYE Speak Out About ‘Jarring’ Death Threats Targeting Members and Families

The Grammy-nominated girl group described the emotional toll of online harassment and public scrutiny they receive.

Alex Ocho248 days ago
A woman in a recording studio wearing headphones, singing into a microphone with wooden paneling and audio equipment in the background.
Music

AI Artist Xania Monet Becomes First to Chart on Billboard Radio Rankings

Monet has appeared on four Billboard charts total.

Mark Elibert258 days ago
sam rivers
Music

How Did Sam Rivers Die? 911 Call Was Reportedly for ‘Cardiac Arrest’

The official cause of death has not been released, but clues are emerging about how the Limp Bizkit bassist died.

Jessica Mcbride270 days ago
Bad Bunny girlfriend
Music

Bad Bunny's Girlfriend and Dating History Explored: He's Never Had a Wife

Bad Bunny has never been married. Although he doesn't have a wife, he's been linked to several past girlfriends.

Jessica Mcbride277 days ago
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Tina Turner children
Music

Cause of Death Revealed for Tina Turner’s Son, Ike Turner Jr., 67

Ike Turner Jr., the son of Tina and Ike Turner, has died.

Jessica Mcbride286 days ago
Taylor Swift.
Music

Who Is Ophelia in Taylor Swift's New Album and How Did She Die?

Some fans are wondering about the background story of Ophelia after she was mentioned in Taylor Swift's new album lyrics.

Jessica Mcbride288 days ago
Travis Kelce Taylor
Music

Taylor Swift's 'Wood' Lyrics May Reference Sex Life With Travis Kelce

Fans are dissecting Taylor Swift’s new track 'Wood,' with some speculating the lyrics nod to Travis Kelce.

Jessica Mcbride288 days ago
d4vd
Music

D4vd Once Explained 'Murderous Alter Ego' Itami in ‘Romantic Homicide’

The 'Romantic Homicide' singer has been under a web of suspicion since a teen's body was found in his Tesla trunk, but he hasn't been arrested.

Jessica Mcbride297 days ago
Demi Lovato holds a microphone, sitting against a pink and white fluffy background.
Music

Demi Lovato Admits She Was ‘So Stoned’ Singing "Skyscraper" to Traumatized Ghost on TV Show

The singer admits she was “so stoned” when performing her hit 2011 song "Skyscraper" to a ghost during a 2021 episode of her Peacock docuseries Unidentified with Demi Lovato.

Andrew W310 days ago
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Ozzy Osbourne visits the SiriusXM Studios on December 11, 2014 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Ozzy Osbourne Wanted This One Unexpected Song Played at His Funeral

Known for his larger-than-life personality, Ozzy revealed in 2016 the song that he wanted for his final farewell.

Lucille Barilla353 days ago

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