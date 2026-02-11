Music

GloRilla's Sister Says She Looks at Artist's Net Worth Daily and Gets 'Madder'

The rapper allegedly has a net worth of $2 to 3 million, which her sister, Victoria Woods, believes their family should get a cut of.

Glorilla sits courtside while the Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 21, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Image via Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Scar Face Woods, the older sister of GloRilla, explained her obsession with the rapper’s net worth on an episode of podcast Skin Bone Uncut.

Since the beginning of February, Woods, real name Victoria Woods, has attempted to publicly defame GloRilla by alleging that the Glorious artist doesn’t financially provide for their family.

GloRilla’s parents both denied Woods’ claims, with their mother revealing that she had to leave her job at FedEx after Woods publicized it. More troubling revelations about the family have surfaced, including a report that Woods was arrested after once threatening to shoot GloRilla.

But the family’s drama being brought into the limelight has only made Woods talk more, which she did on a recent episode of Skin Bone Uncut.

Around the 10-minute mark of the video below, Woods claimed that because Glo has been “on four years” and has gotten “endorsements,” she’s obligated to financially support their family.

“I'm Googling her net worth every day and getting madder and madder,” Woods said.

The comment prompted host SkinBone to Google GloRilla’s alleged current net worth of $2 to 3 million, although other reports claim the rapper makes upward of $15 million.

SkinBone said that Glo likely pays a considerable amount in taxes, but Woods doubled down on her belief that her sister earns more than $2 million.

“She's not worth nowhere near $2.3 million. So my point is again, why you ain't fucking with the family?” Woods said.

Rappers like Freddie Gibbs, The Game, and Boosie have addressed the fallout between GloRilla and her older sister. Boosie empathized with Glo not generating as much income as the public believes.

“I ain’t siding with GloRilla, I ain’t siding with BroRilla,” Boosie said in an Instagram Story this week. “But I do wanna say, people be thinking we have more money than we have. Every artist you think got $50 million ain’t got $50 million. Every artist you think got $100 million don’t got $100 million. If we give to everybody we gonna be broke.”

Glo discussed her net worth on an episode of 360 With Speedy in 2024 and confirmed that at the time, she was making more than $2 million.

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