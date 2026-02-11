GloRilla's Sister Says She Looks at Artist's Net Worth Daily and Gets 'Madder'

Scar Face Woods, the older sister of GloRilla, explained her obsession with the rapper’s net worth on an episode of podcast Skin Bone Uncut.

Since the beginning of February, Woods, real name Victoria Woods, has attempted to publicly defame GloRilla by alleging that the Glorious artist doesn’t financially provide for their family.

GloRilla’s parents both denied Woods’ claims, with their mother revealing that she had to leave her job at FedEx after Woods publicized it. More troubling revelations about the family have surfaced, including a report that Woods was arrested after once threatening to shoot GloRilla.

But the family’s drama being brought into the limelight has only made Woods talk more, which she did on a recent episode of Skin Bone Uncut.

Around the 10-minute mark of the video below, Woods claimed that because Glo has been “on four years” and has gotten “endorsements,” she’s obligated to financially support their family.