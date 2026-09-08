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Adam Fleischer

Joined February 2017 | 7 posts
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Ice Cube Complex Live

Ice Cube Breaks Down 'Hip Hop Squares' and Juelz Santana Performs With Dave East on Complex Live

This week, "Complex Live" is joined in-studio by Ice Cube, who's executive producing the new VH1 show "Hip Hop Squares." Plus, Juelz Santana and Dave East deliver an exclusive performance of their single "Time Ticking."

Adam Fleischer3471 days ago
Complex Live Khalid

"Complex Live" Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G.’s Legacy and Is Joined In-Studio by Khalid

This week, Complex Live is joined in studio by rising star Khalid. Plus, on the 20th anniversary of the death of the Notorious B.I.G., we meet an artist who made an incredible statue of the rap legend.

Adam Fleischer3478 days ago
Lecrae Complex Live

Pusha T And Ava DuVernay Discuss Private Prisons And Lecrae Talks New Music on 'Complex Live'

This week, 'Complex Live' hears from Pusha T and Ava Duvernay about the prison industrial complex and is joined in studio by Lecrae.

Adam Fleischer3485 days ago
oddisee

Oddisee on New Album: 'I Have This Responsibility to Uphold the Causes of Minorities in this Country'

Muslim rapper Oddisee opens up about his faith, attacks by Donald Trump on his community, and his latest album, The Iceberg on Complex Live.

Adam Fleischer3488 days ago
Complex Live Immigration

Jordan Peele And Netta Tackle Race And Immigration on ‘Complex Live’

Complex Live interviews director Jordan Peele and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, talk racism, Trump and horror movies

Adam Fleischer3491 days ago
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Master P Complex Live

‘Complex Live’ Tours New Orleans With Master P and Crashes The Set of Big Sean's Video

Complex Live features a tour of New Orleans with Master P, Hasan Minhaj playing basketball, and model Amina Blue talking about walking in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 during Fashion Week

Adam Fleischer3499 days ago
Complex Live Episode 2

'Complex Live' Gets Lit With Ugly God, Takashi Murakami And Prince Royce

Complex Live Returns with a special Grammys episode, hosted by Speedy Morman and Nadeska Alexis, and interviews with Takashi Murakami, Ugly God and Gallant

Adam Fleischer3506 days ago

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