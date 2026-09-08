Adam Fleischer
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Ice Cube Breaks Down 'Hip Hop Squares' and Juelz Santana Performs With Dave East on Complex Live
This week, "Complex Live" is joined in-studio by Ice Cube, who's executive producing the new VH1 show "Hip Hop Squares." Plus, Juelz Santana and Dave East deliver an exclusive performance of their single "Time Ticking."
"Complex Live" Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G.’s Legacy and Is Joined In-Studio by Khalid
This week, Complex Live is joined in studio by rising star Khalid. Plus, on the 20th anniversary of the death of the Notorious B.I.G., we meet an artist who made an incredible statue of the rap legend.
Pusha T And Ava DuVernay Discuss Private Prisons And Lecrae Talks New Music on 'Complex Live'
This week, 'Complex Live' hears from Pusha T and Ava Duvernay about the prison industrial complex and is joined in studio by Lecrae.
Oddisee on New Album: 'I Have This Responsibility to Uphold the Causes of Minorities in this Country'
Muslim rapper Oddisee opens up about his faith, attacks by Donald Trump on his community, and his latest album, The Iceberg on Complex Live.
Jordan Peele And Netta Tackle Race And Immigration on ‘Complex Live’
Complex Live interviews director Jordan Peele and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, talk racism, Trump and horror movies
‘Complex Live’ Tours New Orleans With Master P and Crashes The Set of Big Sean's Video
Complex Live features a tour of New Orleans with Master P, Hasan Minhaj playing basketball, and model Amina Blue talking about walking in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 during Fashion Week
'Complex Live' Gets Lit With Ugly God, Takashi Murakami And Prince Royce
Complex Live Returns with a special Grammys episode, hosted by Speedy Morman and Nadeska Alexis, and interviews with Takashi Murakami, Ugly God and Gallant