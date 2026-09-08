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Mike Madden

Joined July 2014 | 33 posts
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Latest Stories

Lauryn Hill Begins Three-Month Prison Sentence Today

The 38-year-old singer will be in Connecticut for the next 90 days.

Mike Madden4819 days ago
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Goodie Mob Reveal "Age Against the Machine" Tracklist

Atlanta OGs set to return with their first in nearly a decade.

Mike Madden4819 days ago

Brazilian MC Daleste Shot and Killed on Stage

Rapper born Daniel Pelligrine was 20.

Mike Madden4820 days ago
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Don Cannon Named Vice President of A&R of Def Jam Recordings

The 33-year-old gets his biggest gig yet.

Mike Madden4820 days ago
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Dizzy Wright Announces "The Golden Age" Release Date, Unveils Artwork

Vegas rapper also reveals some of the project's features.

Mike Madden4820 days ago
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WondaGurl Talks About Producing on "Magna Carta Holy Grail"

The 16-year-old discusses how her Hov collaboration came to be.

Mike Madden4822 days ago
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Schoolboy Q Reveals J. Cole Production on "Oxymoron"

Q rounds up new collaborators in addition to the usual suspects.

Mike Madden4822 days ago
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Drake and Kevin Durant Debate Latest SMACK/URL Battle

When tastes collide.

Mike Madden4822 days ago
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Video: Project Pat "Bare Face Robbem"

The Memphis native adds to his late-career success.

Mike Madden4822 days ago
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Video: Soulja Boy f/ Migos "We Ready"

Soulja grabs ATL's hottest young trio for the new clip.

Mike Madden4823 days ago
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Listen: Curren$y "I Can't Stop"

Like we didn't already know.

Mike Madden4823 days ago

Chris Brown Reveals "X" Features

Nicki, Rihanna, Kendrick, and others to appear on singer's sixth LP.

Mike Madden4823 days ago
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Video: Lupe Fiasco "Lamborghini Angels" / "ITAL (Roses)" / "Audubon Ballroom"

Thirteen minutes inspired by Lupe's political vision.

Mike Madden4823 days ago
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Video: Young Scooter "Juggathon"

Scooter drops a new video ahead of the forthcoming "Cell Block to Your Block."

Mike Madden4823 days ago
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Listen: Chance the Rapper f/ Ab-Soul "Smoke Again (Blended Babies Remix)"

The production duo rework their original.

Mike Madden4823 days ago

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