Mike Madden
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Lauryn Hill Begins Three-Month Prison Sentence Today
The 38-year-old singer will be in Connecticut for the next 90 days.
Goodie Mob Reveal "Age Against the Machine" Tracklist
Atlanta OGs set to return with their first in nearly a decade.
Brazilian MC Daleste Shot and Killed on Stage
Rapper born Daniel Pelligrine was 20.
Don Cannon Named Vice President of A&R of Def Jam Recordings
The 33-year-old gets his biggest gig yet.
Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) Force-Fed Under Standard Guantanamo Bay Operating Procedure in Video
It's horrific.
Dizzy Wright Announces "The Golden Age" Release Date, Unveils Artwork
Vegas rapper also reveals some of the project's features.
Justin Timberlake's "Tunnel Vision" Video Won't Be Removed from YouTube Despite Nudity
Sometimes exceptions are made.
WondaGurl Talks About Producing on "Magna Carta Holy Grail"
The 16-year-old discusses how her Hov collaboration came to be.
Schoolboy Q Reveals J. Cole Production on "Oxymoron"
Q rounds up new collaborators in addition to the usual suspects.
Here's an Instagram Video of Damon Dash Listening to "Magna Carta Holy Grail"
Past acrimony be damned.
Video: Project Pat "Bare Face Robbem"
The Memphis native adds to his late-career success.
Video: Soulja Boy f/ Migos "We Ready"
Soulja grabs ATL's hottest young trio for the new clip.
Chris Brown Reveals "X" Features
Nicki, Rihanna, Kendrick, and others to appear on singer's sixth LP.
Video: Lupe Fiasco "Lamborghini Angels" / "ITAL (Roses)" / "Audubon Ballroom"
Thirteen minutes inspired by Lupe's political vision.
Video: Young Scooter "Juggathon"
Scooter drops a new video ahead of the forthcoming "Cell Block to Your Block."
Listen: Chance the Rapper f/ Ab-Soul "Smoke Again (Blended Babies Remix)"
The production duo rework their original.