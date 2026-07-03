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Clavicular's Girlfriend Violet Lentz Turns Herself Over to Florida Police, Charged With Battery
Clavicular and Lentz were both charged for their alleged involvement in a fight that he livestreamed.
Georgia Sorority Girl Who Went Viral for Smiling Mughsot Arrested Again
Lily Stewart's mugshot went viral earlier this month after she was arrested and booked on speeding charges.
The Best Fake Trump Mugshots, Remixes, and Reactions
The former president was booked at the Fulton County Jail on 13 felony charges in connection to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses 2015 Arrest and Mugshot: 'People Be Really Making Up Stuff'
Megan Thee Stallion explained the story behind her 2015 mugshot.
Trick Daddy Responds to People Commenting on His Mugshot: 'My Feelings Don't Hurt Easily'
"I’m too worried about waking up tomorrow," he wrote.
People Are Saying Man Wanted in Meth Possession Case Resembles Walter White From 'Breaking Bad'
Todd W. Barrick Jr, 50, is wanted for violating his probation in relation to a conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
This Woman Is Getting Bombarded With Makeup Tutorial Requests As Mugshot Goes Viral
19-year-old Marshala Perkins is getting flooded with requests for makeup tutorials as her mugshot is quickly spreading around social media. The image started receiving attention when the Mugshot Baes Twitter account shared her mugshot in April.
We Have Another Mugshot Bae on Our Hands
The arrestee has been identified as a member of a California gang, but that didn't stop the internet from thirsting after her.
Jeremy 'Hot Mugshot Guy' Meeks Facing Divorce After Cheating Scandal
His wife saw photos of him making out with another woman.
Jeremy 'Hot Mugshot Guy' Meeks Denied Entry to UK
Jeremy Meeks, now a professional model, has been denied entry to the UK and reportedly deported back to the States.
Jeremy 'Hot Mugshot Guy' Meeks Makes New York Fashion Week Debut
Jeremy "Hot Mugshot Guy" Meeks has returned to induce envy at New York Fashion Week.
Man and Pet Parrot Take Best Mugshot of 2016
After a man brought his parrot to the court house, officers let him take a booking photo with the bird.
Half-Headed Florida Man Busted for Arson and Attempted Murder
A Florida man with half a head was arrested on arson and attempted murder charges in Miami.
New Survey Reveals State With Happiest Mugshots
A new survey has revealed the state with the happiest mugshots. According to the survey, the state with the happiest mugshots is North Carolina and four others.
Can This Hot Mugshot Trend Never End?
Everybody fantasizes about getting themselves a bae that can do both, but would they really risk it all?
“Hot Mugshot Guy” and 5 Other Sexy Prisoners Whose Mugshots Have Gone Viral
Here’s “hot mugshot guy” and five other prisoners whose mugshots have gone viral, thanks to their good looks.
“Hot Mugshot Guy” Jeremy Meeks Shares First Modeling Head Shot
"Hot Mugshot Guy" Jeremy Meeks just launched his modeling career, and shared his very first head shot.
Man Claims Police Choked Him for Smiling in His Mugshot
A man claims police choked him for smiling in his mugshot, and is now suing.