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Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck in Elevator Beneath Times Square Ball
Ryan Seacrest live-tweeted getting stuck in the elevator just a day before New Years.
Here Are Some of the Most Hilarious #2016Faves Shared by Twitter Users
As the year comes to a close, people are sharing their favorite iconic moments of 2016 on Twitter.
Tyler Perry Says Complaints About His All-White TLC Show Are "Reverse Racism"
Tyler Perry says criticism about the cast of his show "Too Close to Home" aren't fair because he's given people of color hundreds of jobs.
Here's Why the Lawsuit From JonBenet Ramsey's Brother Is So Complicated
JonBenet Ramsey's brother has filed a defamation lawsuit against the producers who suggested he killed his little sister.
Police Shoot Man Trying to Prove 'Theory' That Police Aren't Bad People
After getting pulled over, Jose Vaca exited his car with a rifle and his hands up. He was immediately gunned down by the police.
High School Student Allegedly Pretended to Be FBI Officer to Blackmail Sex Workers for Free Service
“If you don’t want to go to jail, we will have to do some negotiating,” police allege the student told an undercover investigator posing as a sex worker.
Donald Trump Wishes Us All (Including His Haters) Happy New Year in Bizarre Tweet
In a poorly-worded tweet, the president-elect wishes a happy new year to all his enemies.
High School Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Calling the Obamas "Monkeys" on Facebook
After Trent Bennett allegedly posted the racist comments on Facebook, he resigned and issued a public apology.
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Hint at Reconciliation With Happy Holiday Photos
After an Instagram hack and a dramatic breakup, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian seem to be back together.
Video Shows Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers Fighting at New Jersey Shopping Mall
A brawl broke out at a Jersey City mall packed with holiday shoppers just two days before Christmas.
Here's a Deeply Disturbing First Look at A&E's Docuseries 'Escaping the KKK' (UPDATE)
The preview for 'Escaping the KKK' looks at how the Klan is recuiting children and how activists are working against the white supremacist hate group.
Brooklyn Woman Charged With Mail Theft After Allegedly Using Stolen Gift Card to Buy Sex Toys
A 48-year-old postal worker in Brooklyn allegedly stole gift cards out of mail she was processing and used them to make personal purchases.
FBI Warns of Potential ISIS-Inspired Attacks During the Holiday Weekend
After a militant group published a list of U.S. churches online, authorities have warned of potential risk of holiday-related terrorism.
Insane Video Shows Russian Driver Evading Police by Driving His Car Straight Through the Airport
After getting cornered by police in a parking lot, this driver took his nearest exit and smashed into the glass doors of the Kazan International Airport.
Just in Time for Christmas, Snapchat Launches Game Feature With 'Santa's Helper' Selfie Filter
A new feature on Snapchat puts users inside games within the app and lets them easily share their score with friends.
Video Shows What $2 Billion Worth of Seized Cocaine Looks Like
Authorities seized 26 tons of cocaine valued at $2 billion being shipped from South America.
Ivanka Trump Charity Coffee Date Auction Page Disappears Without Explanation
After critics pointed out the ethical problem's of Ivanka's charity auction, the page was mysteriously erased from the internet.
Multitasking Uber Driver DJs From Behind the Wheel in Daunting Viral Video
A viral video posted on Instagram shows an Uber driver turning tables on the road while driving.