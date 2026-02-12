What Did Nicole Curtis Say to Cause HGTV to Cancel ‘Rehab Addict’?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network shelved the home renovation series after its host, Nicole Curtis, was filmed saying a racial slur .

HGTV provided a statement to the outlet on Wednesday.

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees—it does not align with the values of HGTV.

“Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

After news broke that Rehab Addict was getting the boot after nine seasons, Curtis broke her silence on Instagram in a since-deleted post.

“There is more to this, but my family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else,” she said, per THR. “I will take the time to be as I’ve always been with you, transparent and honest. TMZ called me as I had just turned my phone on after being at school—I said this briefly—but there is more.”

She also included her statement to TMZ: “I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared. It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community—the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.”

Curtis added, “I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”

A clip of the alleged incident from Rehab Addict shows Curtis in the middle of a demolition when she says, “Fart n***er.”

In Rehab Addict, Curtis prevented historic homes in Detroit and Minneapolis from being destroyed and then restored them. The show ran for eight seasons; it debuted on DIY Network before being moved to HGTV for Season 4.

The first two episodes of Season 9 aired this past July, before the show went on hiatus. At the time, Curtis said she had made the “executive decision to shelf” the season and that it would air at a later date. New episodes were slated to release on Feb. 11, before HGTV pulled the show altogether.

