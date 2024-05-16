Megan Thee Stallion Gifted Ring by Fan at Show: ‘I Do’

A special Megan Thee Stallion fan had their 'proposal' accepted by the Houston Hottie herself.
Before jumping into her next song during the opening night of the Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis on Tuesday night (May 14), Meg was surprised by a fan standing in the front row.
"That's for me?" she asked the person, who was holding a ring. While gasping in surprise, she said, "Period. Are we married now? I do."
The rapper then strutted around the concert runway while flaunting the ring, adding, "She said yes!"
While the sweet moment marked the tour kickoff for Meg and supporting act, GloRilla, the "Boa" artist returned some gifts to fans in the form of merch, which are available throughout the HGS Tour and online. Among them are t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, tote bags, and a collectible GAS trading card.
The 35-date HGS Tour continues on Friday (May 17) in Chicago, also hitting Detroit, Baltimore, Memphis, Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa, Houston, and more before ending at Washington, D.C.'s Broccoli City Festival.
Later this year, Meg will release her upcoming third album, which will feature her recent singles, "Boa," "Hiss" and "Cobra."
"I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally. I’m getting into a better space with making music that is still true to myself but also true to my message. I am very much a flower, but my flower has thorns," Megan told Women's Health in a cover story from April.