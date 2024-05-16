Megan Thee Stallion Gifted Ring by Fan at Show: ‘I Do’

A special Megan Thee Stallion fan had their 'proposal' accepted by the Houston Hottie herself.

Before jumping into her next song during the opening night of the Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis on Tuesday night (May 14), Meg was surprised by a fan standing in the front row.

"That's for me?" she asked the person, who was holding a ring. While gasping in surprise, she said, "Period. Are we married now? I do."

The rapper then strutted around the concert runway while flaunting the ring, adding, "She said yes!"