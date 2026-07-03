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Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 13
Music

Lionel Richie Reportedly Taken to Hospital After Cutting Minnesota Show Short

The 77-year-old singer-songwriter finished his performance in St. Paul early after telling fans he felt "dizzy."

Joe Price23 days ago
Derek Chauvin was 'Honored' with a Moment of Silence—and the George Floyd Prosecutor Rebuked It
Life

George Floyd Prosecutor Slams Derek Chauvin Moment of Silence

At a Minnesota GOP convention, delegates paused to honor Chauvin — prompting Keith Ellison to call it a cruel insult to George Floyd’s family and legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Minnesota Bans Prediction Markets
Bets

Minnesota Becomes First State to Ban Prediction Markets

From sports contracts to election odds, Minnesota’s sweeping crackdown targets prediction apps, workaround services, and a booming market.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
Don Lemon in a white suit smiling at an event, standing in front of a patterned black wall with a gold design.
Life

Don Lemon Defends Coverage of Anti-ICE Church Protest Following Arrest: 'They Want to Instill Fear'

In an interview on 'Kimmel,' Lemon explained that he was arrested after attending an event in Los Angeles.

Joe Price165 days ago
Don Lemon in a suit and glasses speaks at a podium with "Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center" signage.
Life

Don Lemon Has Been Taken Into Custody by Federal Agents, Attorney Says (UPDATE)

Lemon's attorney said he was arrested over his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at a church in Minnesota.

Joe Price169 days ago
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John Leguizamo Tells Fans to 'Unfollow' Him If They Follow ICE on Social Media
Pop Culture

John Leguizamo Tells Fans to 'Unfollow' Him If They Support ICE

Leguizamo’s comments came amid outrage following the killing of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minnesota.

Bernadette Giacomazzo170 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel in a suit and tie, standing in front of a yellow backdrop with text.
Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Tearfully Calls Out U.S. Government Over Alex Pretti Murder: ‘This Has to Stop'

Jimmy Kimmel delivered an impassioned opening monologue after Alex Pretti was murdered by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

tara mahadevan172 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Music

Nicki Minaj Says She 'Purposely' Used Homophobic Slur Against Don Lemon to Force Media Coverage

Minaj doubled down on her attack after Lemon covered ICE protests at a Minnesota church, sparking a heated exchange.

tara mahadevan179 days ago
Federal law enforcement agents confront anti-ICE protesters during a demonstration outside the Bishop Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Life

St. Paul Woman Injured, Detained, and Released by ICE Despite Being U.S. Citizen

23-year-old Nasra Ahmed said she was left with bruises after ICE agents surrounded and detained her.

Joe Price180 days ago
Nicki Minaj onstage at Turning Point's AmericaFest alongside former CNN reporter Don Lemon at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' 2025 Ripple of Hope Gala.
Music

Nicki Minaj Aims Gay Slur at Don Lemon for Covering Anti-ICE Protest at Minnesota Church 

In an all-caps tweet, Nicki Minaj called the former CNN actor 'Don c*ck suckin' Lemon.'

Joe Price180 days ago
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A group of uniformed ICE officers in tactical gear stand behind a barrier. They are wearing helmets and masks.
Life

Workers at Minnesota Mexican Restaurant Detained After ICE Agents Ate There

Witnesses say agents followed employees’ vehicles and made arrests after closing.

Mark Elibert183 days ago
Theah Russell
Life

Daycare Worker Theah Russell Accused of Suffocating Kids to 'Seek Attention'

Theah Russell is accused of suffocating children, including 11-month-old Harvey Muklebust, at the Rocking Horse Ranch in Savage.

Jessica Mcbride183 days ago
Costco Lobster Heist $400K Worth of Shelled Seafood Swiped En Route to IL
Life

Costco Lobster Heist: $400K Worth of Shelled Seafood Swiped En Route to IL and MN

Costco locations in both Illinois and Minnesota were expecting lobster deliveries, but police suspected a heist when neither location received them.

Bernadette Giacomazzo202 days ago
David Bruce DeLong
Life

Minnesota Man Killed Co-Worker With Sledgehammer Because He Didn't Like Her: DA

David Bruce DeLong is accused of the planned, brutal attack against co-worker Amber Czech.

Jessica Mcbride245 days ago
Two modern infant car seats with quilted padding, one with a glowing handle. A hand gestures near the seats.
Pop Culture

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Share TikTok of 'Blessed' Newborn

The post was soundtracked by Dr. Dre.

Trey Alston319 days ago
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Annunciation shooting
Life

Robin Westman Left Behind Alleged Manifesto on YouTube Before School Shooting: Report

The suspect opened fire during a Catholic Mass at the school, authorities said.

Jessica Mcbride325 days ago
The exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings casual dining restaurant.
Life

Teen Says She Was Forced to Prove Gender to Buffalo Wild Wings Server in Bathroom

Gerika Mudra was allegedly harassed by the employee after being followed into the bathroom.

Jose Martinez339 days ago
A woman with blonde hair holding a child at a playground. The child's face is blurred.
Life

Woman Raises $600,000 Online After Yelling Racist Slur About Child on Playground

The woman said racist slurs about child whom she claims stole her son's diaper bag.

Alex Ocho440 days ago

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