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Wednesday marks two years since the day George Floyd, 46, was murdered by a white police officer during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Trace William Cowen
After Derek Chauvin was sentenced to over 22 in prison, people took to social media to voice their opinion on whether or not the punishment fit the crime.Brad Callas
Everything you need to know about the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-cop charged with George Floyd's murder. Find day to day coverage, testimonies, and more.Trace William Cowen
Life
People Call Out Police Hypocrisy After Arrest of White Minnesota Man Who Dragged Officer With Truck
The incident began with a fight over a home improvement store's mask policy and comes after the police killing of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright.Trace William Cowen