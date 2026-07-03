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Officer Under Investigation After She Was Allegedly Exposed as OnlyFans Model During Traffic Stop
The officer was outed when she pulled over a man who was subscribed to her NSFW page.
George Floyd's Sister Says She Forgives Derek Chauvin
On the third anniversary of George Floyd's death, LaTonya Floyd said she must forgive her brother's killer "in order to move on with my life."
Thomas Lane Gets 3-Year Sentence for State Charge in George Floyd's Murder, Another Cop Pleads Guilty (UPDATE)
The former Minneapolis police officer previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with the murder.
Derek Chauvin Named in 2 New Civil Lawsuits Alleging Excessive Force in Separate 2017 Incidents
Chauvin was previously convicted and sentenced for the murder of George Floyd. In these new suits, it's alleged that he was using the same tactics in 2017.
A Timeline of Key Events Since George Floyd's Murder
Wednesday marks two years since the day George Floyd, 46, was murdered by a white police officer during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Thomas Lane Pleads Guilty to Aiding and Abetting Manslaughter in Connection With George Floyd's Murder
The guilty plea is part of an agreement that will also see the dismissal of another charge of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder.
Bodycam Footage Released Showing Fatal Police Shooting of Amir Locke During No-Knock Warrant
In a statement, attorney Ben Crump said the police killing of Amir Locke shows a pattern of such warrants having "deadly consequences for Black Americans."
Derek Chauvin Expected to Plead Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights (UPDATE)
The three other officers, who are being charged with “aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter” in state court, are expected to see trial in March.
Bodycam Footage Shows Minneapolis Officers Talking About 'Hunting Activists' During George Floyd Protests
Recently released bodycam footage shows a group of Minneapolis police officers laughing and talking about "hunting activists" days after George Floyd's death.
Derek Chauvin and 3 Other Ex-Cops Plead Not Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Rights
Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao were indicted in May by a federal grand jury for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights.
1 Dead, Another Injured After Suspect Drives Car Into Protesters in Minneapolis
According to early reports, the suspect was pulled out of his vehicle after driving into a group of protesters. The suspect was later taken into custody.
George Floyd's Family Honors Him at Minneapolis Rally After 'Painful' Year
Joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, attorney Benjamin Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton, Floyd’s sister, Bridgett, spoke at the event.
Video Shows Man Trashing George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis, Leaving Behind Ax
The man's identity has not been confirmed. In the footage, he's seen trying to destroy a structure at the site with an ax before suddenly leaving when spotted.
Derek Chauvin Trial Juror Opens Up About 'Stressful' Courtroom Experience
Brandon Mitchell appeared on both 'Good Morning America' and 'CBS This Morning' to shed light on his experience during the Derek Chauvin trial.
Attorney General Announces Investigation Into Louisville Police Department
The closer look at Louisville PD is the second “pattern or practice” investigation announced by the Department of Justice in the last five days.
U.S. Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Minneapolis Police
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that the DOJ launched an investigation into possible patterns of excessive force or discriminatory behavior.
Barack Obama, Cardi B, Meek Mill, and More React to Guilty Verdict in Derek Chauvin Trial
After a two-week trial, former police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all charges after a jury found him guilty in the murder of George Floyd.
George Floyd’s Brother on Talking With Biden: 'He Knows How It Is to Lose a Family Member'
President Biden spoke with Philonise Floyd on the phone on Monday, the same day that the prosecution and the defense delivered closing arguments.