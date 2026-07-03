Minneapolis Police

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Latest Stories

Life

Officer Under Investigation After She Was Allegedly Exposed as OnlyFans Model During Traffic Stop

The officer was outed when she pulled over a man who was subscribed to her NSFW page.

Joshua Espinoza1017 days ago
Life

George Floyd's Sister Says She Forgives Derek Chauvin

On the third anniversary of George Floyd's death, LaTonya Floyd said she must forgive her brother's killer "in order to move on with my life."

Joshua Espinoza1149 days ago
Thomas Lane is seen wearing a mask at a court appearance
Life

Thomas Lane Gets 3-Year Sentence for State Charge in George Floyd's Murder, Another Cop Pleads Guilty (UPDATE)

The former Minneapolis police officer previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with the murder.

Trace William Cowen1396 days ago
Derek Chauvin is pictured in uniform
Life

Derek Chauvin Named in 2 New Civil Lawsuits Alleging Excessive Force in Separate 2017 Incidents

Chauvin was previously convicted and sentenced for the murder of George Floyd. In these new suits, it's alleged that he was using the same tactics in 2017.

Trace William Cowen1508 days ago
A George Floyd memorial site is pictured
Life

A Timeline of Key Events Since George Floyd's Murder

Wednesday marks two years since the day George Floyd, 46, was murdered by a white police officer during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Trace William Cowen1515 days ago
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thomas lane pleads guilty
Life

Thomas Lane Pleads Guilty to Aiding and Abetting Manslaughter in Connection With George Floyd's Murder

The guilty plea is part of an agreement that will also see the dismissal of another charge of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder.

Trace William Cowen1522 days ago
Police officers are shown entering an apartment
Life

Bodycam Footage Released Showing Fatal Police Shooting of Amir Locke During No-Knock Warrant

In a statement, attorney Ben Crump said the police killing of Amir Locke shows a pattern of such warrants having "deadly consequences for Black Americans."

Trace William Cowen1625 days ago
Derek Chauvin speaks at sentencing in Minneapolis
Life

Derek Chauvin Expected to Plead Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights (UPDATE)

The three other officers, who are being charged with “aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter” in state court, are expected to see trial in March.

Brenton Blanchet1678 days ago
Bodycam footage of Minneapolis officers saying they're "hunting" activists.
Life

Bodycam Footage Shows Minneapolis Officers Talking About 'Hunting Activists' During George Floyd Protests

Recently released bodycam footage shows a group of Minneapolis police officers laughing and talking about "hunting activists" days after George Floyd's death.

Jose Martinez1745 days ago
George floyd
Life

Derek Chauvin and 3 Other Ex-Cops Plead Not Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Rights

Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao were indicted in May by a federal grand jury for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights.

Brenton Blanchet1768 days ago
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minneapolis
Life

1 Dead, Another Injured After Suspect Drives Car Into Protesters in Minneapolis

According to early reports, the suspect was pulled out of his vehicle after driving into a group of protesters. The suspect was later taken into custody.

Trace William Cowen1860 days ago
floyd family
Life

George Floyd's Family Honors Him at Minneapolis Rally After 'Painful' Year

Joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, attorney Benjamin Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton, Floyd’s sister, Bridgett, spoke at the event.

Brenton Blanchet1881 days ago
man
Life

Video Shows Man Trashing George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis, Leaving Behind Ax

The man's identity has not been confirmed. In the footage, he's seen trying to destroy a structure at the site with an ax before suddenly leaving when spotted.

Trace William Cowen1887 days ago
chauvin juror
Life

Derek Chauvin Trial Juror Opens Up About 'Stressful' Courtroom Experience

Brandon Mitchell appeared on both 'Good Morning America' and 'CBS This Morning' to shed light on his experience during the Derek Chauvin trial.

Brenton Blanchet1907 days ago
Louisville police
Life

Attorney General Announces Investigation Into Louisville Police Department

The closer look at Louisville PD is the second “pattern or practice” investigation announced by the Department of Justice in the last five days.

Brenton Blanchet1909 days ago
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Life

U.S. Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Minneapolis Police

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that the DOJ launched an investigation into possible patterns of excessive force or discriminatory behavior.

Brenton Blanchet1914 days ago
derek chauvin
Life

Barack Obama, Cardi B, Meek Mill, and More React to Guilty Verdict in Derek Chauvin Trial

After a two-week trial, former police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all charges after a jury found him guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

Brenton Blanchet1915 days ago
today
Life

George Floyd’s Brother on Talking With Biden: 'He Knows How It Is to Lose a Family Member'

President Biden spoke with Philonise Floyd on the phone on Monday, the same day that the prosecution and the defense delivered closing arguments.

Trace William Cowen1915 days ago

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