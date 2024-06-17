Everything PDF Is Doing Is Big

Formichetti first connected with Drake through Lil Yachty ( no surprises there ). The message was direct, “The Boy wants the shoes.”

“He put me in a group chat with his stylist and we came up with the customs and everything,” says Formichetti. Drake was first spotted in his custom PDF shoes, an orange camo pair that he laced up to accompany his polarizing hairstyle and blue Fubu T-shirt, in August 2023. While Drake still is not exactly known as a style icon, Formichetti’s giant sneakers and knit jerseys have been some of the key pieces responsible for elevating his fits lately.

“I really like how [Drake and Lil Yachty] dress and what they are doing,” he says. “The vision is really good.”

But PDF isn’t just about a hefty co-sign from hip-hop’s biggest names. Formichetti’s creations would grab our attention regardless. Take handbags with handles resembling Apple’s AirPod Pro Maxs that were all over fashion moodboards in 2023 or his chunky sneakers. They aren’t just a gimmick. It took him a year to develop to achieve the perfect proportions. If you follow him on social media, expect to see him posting some behind-the-scenes clips spray dying pants and jackets with unique washes in the production factory in Milan, where he admits he probably spends a bit too much time.

“I think that’s the key, to be inside the process,” says Formichetti. “I’m always there. I like to see the product to know if I like it or need to modify it.”

Formichetti’s interest in clothing was sparked by his love for extreme sports growing up in Italy—snowboarding specifically. He watched videos of professional snowboarders and saw the baggy gear they would wear. The billowing pants in PDF’s collections are meant to mimic those snowboarding pants. PDF even released its own snowboard back in December 2023. The reason its viral footwear is so gigantic is because Formichetti was inspired by the look of snowboarding boots. They are way too stiff to wear casually (unless you are Pharrell or Lil Wayne), but he wanted the look of them with his everyday outfits. Like many designers, Formichetti’s ideas stem from creating the things he always wanted in his wardrobe but could never find.