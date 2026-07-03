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Jake Gyllenhaal has clarified his comment regarding his personal hygiene, and he wants to be sure his fans know he's been bathing this entire time.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Pop Culture
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Troll Critics With Bath Time Video Amid Celebrity Shower Debate
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took to IG to film a funny video of them bathing their kids, poking fun at their recent comments about showering.tara mahadevan
Cardi B has joined the conversation and gave her two cents on the recent trend of celebs revealing that they don't like bathing their kids that often.Jordan Rose
After Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis went viral for saying they bathe their kids when they "can see the dirt on them," Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard weighed in.Brad Callas