Mila Kunis

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Mila Kunis attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Mila Kunis Revisits Lying About Her Age for 'That ’70s Show' Audition: 'It Didn't Really Matter'

The actress said the lie wasn't her "first exaggeration" at an audition.

Jaelani Turner-Williams226 days ago
Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher Posts 'I'm Thankful for 'No Comment' Thanksgiving Message Following Danny Masterson Support

The message ends Kutcher's silence on social media after Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams966 days ago
Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher Resigns From Board Chair of Anti-Child Sex Abuse Org After Backlash From Supporting Danny Masterson

Kutcher founded the organization in 2009 with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Mark Elibert1037 days ago
ashton kutcher mila kunis and danny masterson are pictured
Pop Culture

Mila Kunis Said Danny Masterson Bet Ashton Kutcher to ‘French Kiss’ Her at 14 on ‘That '70s Show,' Resurfaced Clip Shows

The resurfaced clip follows Masterson's 30-year sentence after being found guilty of raping two women.

Trace William Cowen1041 days ago
Pop Culture

Clip of Ashton Kutcher Saying He’s ‘Waiting’ for Hilary Duff to Turn 18 Resurfaces Following Danny Masterson Support

In the newly viral clip, Kutcher is heard making an inappropriate comment about the then 16-year-old Disney Channel star.

Alex Ocho1042 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Apologize for Supporting Danny Masterson: ‘We Support Victims'

In their letters, the couple called Masterson a "role model" and an "amazing friend."

Mark Elibert1043 days ago
ashton kutcher mila kunis and danny masterson pictured
Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Sent Letters Asking Judge for Leniency After Danny Masterson Was Found Guilty of Rape

Thursday, Masterson was handed down a 30-year sentence after being convicted in May of two counts of rape.

Trace William Cowen1044 days ago
red carpet photo of kutcher and reese
Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher Says If He Was ‘All Friendly’ With Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet, Affair Rumors Would Start

During a recent appearance on 'Chicks in the Office,' Kutcher addressed the awkward photos between him and 'Your Place or Mine' co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Dayna Haffenden1255 days ago
'That '70s Show' stars attend 2006 wrap party in Hollywood
Pop Culture

'That '70s Show' Stars to Reprise Roles in Netflix Spinoff 'That '90s Show'

More than 15 years after the series finale of 'That ‘70s Show' aired, Netflix is developing 'That ‘90s Show,' a spinoff of the hit Fox series.

Brad Callas1539 days ago
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 6th Annual Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center
Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Pass $30 Million Fundraising Goal for Ukraine (UPDATE)

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis announced that they've raised more than $30 million to help Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the embattled country.

Brad Callas1583 days ago
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'That 70s Show' spinoff 'That 90s Show' Netflix
Pop Culture

'That '70s Show' Spinoff 'That '90s Show' in the Works at Netflix

Fifteen years after the series finale of 'That '70s Show,' Netflix is developing a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom, appropriately titled 'That '90s Show.'

Brad Callas1744 days ago
Ashton Kutcher
Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher Hit With 'Take a Shower' Chant During ESPN's 'College GameDay'

The actor was drowned out by the chants ahead of Saturday's game between Iowa State and his alma mater, the University of Iowa. Watch the video here.

Joshua Espinoza1771 days ago
terry-crews
Pop Culture

Terry Crews Offers His Take on Celeb Bathing Debate by Revealing His Showering Routine

Terry Crews decided to weigh in on the bathing debate, responding to Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher's statements about not washing regularly.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1800 days ago
the-rock
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Weighs In on Bathing Discourse by Revealing How Many Showers He Takes a Day

As celebrities continue to admit how infrequently they bathe, Dwayne Johnson wants people to know that he's probably the cleanest person in Hollywood.

Brenton Blanchet1805 days ago

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