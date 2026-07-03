Milo Ventimiglia

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Actor Milo Ventimiglia and actress Hayden Panettiere participate in the Jules Verne Adventure Film Festival Closing Night: Lifetime Achievement Award to Stan Lee with a Tribute to 'Heroes' held at The Los Angeles Theater on December 15, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Addresses Her Breakup With Milo Ventimiglia Years Later

'It was like my world had crumbled,' the actress admitted.

Holly Riordan72 days ago
Milo Ventimiglia at an event, wearing a black shirt, with a poster in the background.
Pop Culture

Milo Ventimiglia Visits Malibu Home That Burned Down After L.A. Fires

The actor and his pregnant wife evacuated their Malibu home on Tuesday.

tara mahadevan554 days ago
This is Us
Pop Culture

NBC Renews 'This Is Us' for Three More Seasons

Is someone chopping onions?

Joe Price2624 days ago

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