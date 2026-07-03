Miguel

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Miguel
Music

Watch Miguel Perform Tracks From 'Caos' in His NPR 'Tiny Desk Concert'

The singer released 'Caos,' his first album in eight years, back in October.

tara mahadevan165 days ago
Miguel
Music

Miguel Claims His Label Is Preventing Him From Releasing Another Album, Says Deal is 'Not Fair'

The singer recently dropped 'Caos,' his first album in eight years.

tara mahadevan221 days ago
Miguel at Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Academy Museum on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Miguel on Dating After Divorce: ‘I Don’t Like to Approach’

The R&B vocalist is more focused on becoming "the best version" of himself than dating.

Jaelani Turner-Williams236 days ago
(L-R) Miguel, Usher and Michael Jackson.
Music

Miguel Claims Michael Jackson Was Interested in "Sure Thing," Says Usher Turned It Down

The R&B singer-songwriter said having the King of Pop sing one of his songs would have been a "dream."

Jaelani Turner-Williams240 days ago
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Miguel and Nazanin Mandi circa 2022 posing together on a red carpet. Both wear sunglasses and stylish outfits, with bold jewelry.
Music

Miguel Looks Back on Split From Nazanin Mandi: 'I Wasn’t Whole'

The two began dating at age 19 and spent 17 years together before calling it quits in 2022.

Alex Ocho247 days ago
STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Miguel attends the 6th Annual Unruly Halloween Party at CBS Studio Center on October 25, 2025 in Studio City, California.
Music

Miguel Recalls Doing Drugs With His Father, Says It’s ‘So Much More Fun' to Do Them 'With Family'

The singer's father offered to give him insight about substances he was wanted to try.

Jaelani Turner-Williams249 days ago
MemeHouse’s A-list Halloween party saw attendees such as Miguel and Amber Rose.
Pop Culture

Inside MemeHouse and Unruly's A-List Halloween Party Featuring Miguel and Amber Rose

MemeHouse packed CBS Studios with music, celebs, and chaos at one of L.A.’s most exclusive Halloween parties.

Eli Lippman263 days ago
Miguel.
Music

Miguel Says He 'Loves Psychedelics,' Reveals His 'Worst Trip' Was on Edibles

The singer is releasing his first album in eight years, 'Caos.'

tara mahadevan268 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Miguel attends the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Miguel Shuts Down Speculation That He Had a Baby With Another Woman While He Was Married

The singer welcomed his infant son two years after his divorce from Nazanin Mandi.

Jaelani Turner-Williams277 days ago
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Margaret Zhang and Miguel
Music

Miguel Reveals He Quietly Welcomed His First Child With Margaret Zhang

The singer revealed that he wrote his baby a song to commemorate the moment.

tara mahadevan312 days ago
punch at an event
Music

TDE President Punch Says ‘Demonic Influence’ Is Now ‘More Blatant’

In a series of social media posts, Punch took the Satanic Panic route before ultimately agreeing with someone who pushed back against his remarks.

Trace William Cowen1054 days ago
Miguel Stunt
Music

Miguel Questions 'Relationship to Pain' After Attaching Hooks to His Bare Back, Shares Bloody Pics of the Aftermath

The R&amp;B singer was suspended in the air by meathooks during his album preview event in Los Angeles, which left his fans queasy.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1054 days ago
Music

Miguel Suspended in the Air With Hooks in His Back During Shocking Performance to Promote New Album ‘Viscera’

Miguel's album preview event in Los Angeles took an unexpected turn, leaving fans in awe.

Alex Ocho1057 days ago
Miguel cover art for new single
Music

Miguel Shares New Song “Give It to Me” as 2010’s “Sure Thing” Continues to See Massive TikTok-Driven Success

Miguel is experiencing a resurgence fueled by his 2010 single "Sure Thing," which hit No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 after going viral on TikTok.

Joshua Espinoza1177 days ago
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Miguel is getting a divorce
Music

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Has Filed for Divorce Following Reconciliation Earlier This Year

The couple made headlines several times over the past year, announcing last fall that they would split after 17 years as a couple, then reconciling in February.

Zach Dionne1382 days ago
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Music

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Announce They're Back Together After Splitting Up Nearly 5 Months Ago

The two announced their reunion nearly five months after they split back in September, which came after 17 total years as a couple and three years of marriage.

Brenton Blanchet1614 days ago

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