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ItsSNewOK

Writer with a huge heart on Fashion, Beauty and Culture!

Joined January 2017 | 18 posts
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Latest Stories

Some of the pioneering women's streetwear brands include Leah McSweeney's Married to the Mob, Kimora Lee Simmons' Baby Phat, Camella Ehlke's 555 Soul, and more.

10 Pioneering Women's Streetwear Brands You Need to Know

From Baby Phat's Kimora Lee Simmons to MTTM's Leah McSweeney, these women shaped the future of the female fashion industry.

ItsSNewOK146 days ago
Doja Cat Glam Squad Beauty

Glam Squad: Meet the Team Behind Doja Cat's Innovative Looks

Doja Cat's glam team—hair stylist JStayReady and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas—discuss the stories behind some of her most innovative looks.

ItsSNewOK1520 days ago
Best Hip Hop Beauty Moments

The Most Memorable Beauty Moments in Hip-Hop

Whether it’s hairstyles or makeup looks, so many beauty trends were started by hip-hop artists. Everything from Lil' Kim's logo wig to ASAP Rocky's nail art.

ItsSNewOK1548 days ago
ComplexLand Brands to Watch: True to Us by Jourdan Ash

ComplexLand Brands to Watch: True to Us Is Carving Out A Space for Black and Brown Women in Sneakers and Streetwear

Ahead of ComplexLand 3.0, we spoke True to Us founder Jourdan Ash about creating a space for Black and brown women in streetwear and sneakers.

ItsSNewOK1578 days ago
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Ulta

Rihanna's Best Pregnancy Looks

With the recent news of Rihanna giving birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky, we decided to take a look back at some of her best pregnancy looks.

ItsSNewOK1581 days ago
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Influential Black Fashion Designers

The Influential Black Fashion Designers You Should Know

From Kimora Lee Simmons and P Diddy to Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, here are the greatest African American and Black fashion designers to know about.

ItsSNewOK1662 days ago
Complex 'Vintage Shopping' With Miguel

Miguel Talks Finding Inspiration For His Clothing Line on 'Vintage Shopping' With Jazzelle

In the latest episode of 'Vintage Shopping,' singer Miguel talks finding inspiration for his clothing line, punk culture, and more with Jazzelle.

ItsSNewOK1847 days ago
nicole-mclaughlin-jazzelle-vintage-shopping

Nicole McLaughlin Talks the Gentrification of Thrifting on ‘Vintage Shopping’ with Jazzelle

In the latest episode of 'Vintage Shopping,' designer Nicole McLaughlin talks the gentrification of thrifting, upcycling, and more with Jazzelle.

ItsSNewOK1855 days ago

The Most Memorable Fragrances From Celebrities Like Jay-Z, Drake, Rihanna, and Beyoncé

Plenty of celebrities have released their own fragrances over the years. These are some of the most memorable.

ItsSNewOK1861 days ago
vintage-shopping-3

Theophilus London Talks Working with Virgil Abloh and Kanye West on ‘Vintage Shopping’ with Jazzelle

In the latest episode of 'Vintage Shopping,' Theophilus London talks with host Jazzelle about working with Kanye West, Virgil Abloh, and Karl Lagerfeld.

ItsSNewOK1864 days ago
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vintage-shopping

Shop the Look: ‘Vintage Shopping’ With Jazzelle and Guapdad 4000

The bay area rapper joins Jazzelle at L.A.'s Groupie NYC to cop exclusive vintage pieces and discuss how his unique style informs his music and vice-versa.

ItsSNewOK1876 days ago
jazzelle uglyworldwide complex vintage shopping

Meet Jazzelle, a.k.a. @uglyworldwide, the Fenty Model and Host of Complex's 'Vintage Shopping' Series

Fenty model Jazzelle, a.k.a. @uglyworldwide, talks love of vintage shopping, Complex's new 'Vintage Shopping' series, and their favorite vintage purchases.

ItsSNewOK1877 days ago
vintage shopping jazzelle princes nokia get the- ook

Shop the Look: 'Vintage Shopping' With Jazzelle and Princess Nokia

Shop alternatives to Princess Nokia's vintage Dior Rasta pieces from Treasures of NYC featured on Complex's new 'Vintage Shopping' series hosted by Jazzelle.

ItsSNewOK1883 days ago
women-s-history-month-tulie-yaito

Women’s History Month: Complex SHOP and Tulie Yaito Link Up for Exclusive Paisley Knot Bags

Complex SHOP is happy to have Tulie Yaito, a need-to-know, independent fashion label she co-founded with Carlton Yaito. We chatted about her style &amp; inspirations.

ItsSNewOK2026 days ago
Pharrell

How to Get Skin Like Pharrell's

Pharrell is launching a skin care brand called Humanrace. We looked back on all the times he's offered any skincare tips.

ItsSNewOK2131 days ago
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the best photographers videographers right now

The 30 Best Image Makers Right Now

We’re celebrating the 30 best image makers in entertainment right now, including photographers, videographers, graphic designers, and more

ItsSNewOK2305 days ago
Rihanna's Best Outfits

The Best Rihanna Outfits

Whether it's the infamous CFDA Awards naked dress or her iconic street style, here's Rihanna's best outfits and style evolution over the years.

ItsSNewOK2359 days ago
how fashion designers in their 20s are succeeding

How Designers in Their 20s Are Making It

The founders of Chinatown Market, Online Ceramics, Eric Emanuel, and more detail how they run their fashion businesses.

ItsSNewOK2674 days ago

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