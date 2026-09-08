ItsSNewOK
Writer with a huge heart on Fashion, Beauty and Culture!
Latest Stories
10 Pioneering Women's Streetwear Brands You Need to Know
From Baby Phat's Kimora Lee Simmons to MTTM's Leah McSweeney, these women shaped the future of the female fashion industry.
Glam Squad: Meet the Team Behind Doja Cat's Innovative Looks
Doja Cat's glam team—hair stylist JStayReady and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas—discuss the stories behind some of her most innovative looks.
The Most Memorable Beauty Moments in Hip-Hop
Whether it’s hairstyles or makeup looks, so many beauty trends were started by hip-hop artists. Everything from Lil' Kim's logo wig to ASAP Rocky's nail art.
ComplexLand Brands to Watch: True to Us Is Carving Out A Space for Black and Brown Women in Sneakers and Streetwear
Ahead of ComplexLand 3.0, we spoke True to Us founder Jourdan Ash about creating a space for Black and brown women in streetwear and sneakers.
Rihanna's Best Pregnancy Looks
With the recent news of Rihanna giving birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky, we decided to take a look back at some of her best pregnancy looks.
The Influential Black Fashion Designers You Should Know
From Kimora Lee Simmons and P Diddy to Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, here are the greatest African American and Black fashion designers to know about.
Miguel Talks Finding Inspiration For His Clothing Line on 'Vintage Shopping' With Jazzelle
In the latest episode of 'Vintage Shopping,' singer Miguel talks finding inspiration for his clothing line, punk culture, and more with Jazzelle.
Nicole McLaughlin Talks the Gentrification of Thrifting on ‘Vintage Shopping’ with Jazzelle
In the latest episode of 'Vintage Shopping,' designer Nicole McLaughlin talks the gentrification of thrifting, upcycling, and more with Jazzelle.
The Most Memorable Fragrances From Celebrities Like Jay-Z, Drake, Rihanna, and Beyoncé
Plenty of celebrities have released their own fragrances over the years. These are some of the most memorable.
Theophilus London Talks Working with Virgil Abloh and Kanye West on ‘Vintage Shopping’ with Jazzelle
In the latest episode of 'Vintage Shopping,' Theophilus London talks with host Jazzelle about working with Kanye West, Virgil Abloh, and Karl Lagerfeld.
Shop the Look: ‘Vintage Shopping’ With Jazzelle and Guapdad 4000
The bay area rapper joins Jazzelle at L.A.'s Groupie NYC to cop exclusive vintage pieces and discuss how his unique style informs his music and vice-versa.
Meet Jazzelle, a.k.a. @uglyworldwide, the Fenty Model and Host of Complex's 'Vintage Shopping' Series
Fenty model Jazzelle, a.k.a. @uglyworldwide, talks love of vintage shopping, Complex's new 'Vintage Shopping' series, and their favorite vintage purchases.
Shop the Look: 'Vintage Shopping' With Jazzelle and Princess Nokia
Shop alternatives to Princess Nokia's vintage Dior Rasta pieces from Treasures of NYC featured on Complex's new 'Vintage Shopping' series hosted by Jazzelle.
Women’s History Month: Complex SHOP and Tulie Yaito Link Up for Exclusive Paisley Knot Bags
Complex SHOP is happy to have Tulie Yaito, a need-to-know, independent fashion label she co-founded with Carlton Yaito. We chatted about her style & inspirations.
How to Get Skin Like Pharrell's
Pharrell is launching a skin care brand called Humanrace. We looked back on all the times he's offered any skincare tips.
The 30 Best Image Makers Right Now
We’re celebrating the 30 best image makers in entertainment right now, including photographers, videographers, graphic designers, and more
The Best Rihanna Outfits
Whether it's the infamous CFDA Awards naked dress or her iconic street style, here's Rihanna's best outfits and style evolution over the years.
How Designers in Their 20s Are Making It
The founders of Chinatown Market, Online Ceramics, Eric Emanuel, and more detail how they run their fashion businesses.