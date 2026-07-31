The Migos

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Quavo in a leather jacket and sunglasses holds a patterned Louis Vuitton bag at a fashion event.
Music

Quavo Accuser Moves to Collect Nearly $1.2 Million Judgment From Rapper

The valet who accused Quavo of assaulting him at a Las Vegas casino is now trying to enforce a nearly $1.2 million court judgment in Georgia.

Mark Elibert52 days ago
Quavo and Pharrell
Music

Quavo Says His Album With Pharrell Has Been Turned In

Huncho announced the project last year when speaking to paparazzi in Paris.

Trey Alston71 days ago
Quavo and Offset in black leather jackets and sunglasses, wearing multiple chains. The setting appears to be a public event or gathering.
Music

Quavo and Offset Appear to Hint at New Migos Project: 'Ain’t No New Chapter, Just the Next One'

The group's last project as a trio, 'Culture III,' was released in 2021—just one year prior to Takeoff's untimely death.

Alex Ocho100 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Offset is seen on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Sports

Offset Accused of Enlisting Model to ‘Set Up’ Stefon Diggs, Source Denies Claim

A "source close to" the rapper claims that model Jordyn Gorr made up the rumor because of an "ongoing beef" with him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams254 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Cardi B Says 'Dying' Relationship With Offset Put Her in 'Deepest Depression'

The Grammy winner intended to release her sophomore album last year amid her separation from her husband.

Jaelani Turner-Williams303 days ago
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Migos: (L-R) Offset, TakeOff and Quavo.
Music

Offset Says He and Quavo Making a TakeOff Tribute Album Is ’Not Impossible'

The rapper said if it happens it'll come after he and his former Migos groupmate have fully rebuilt their relationship.

Trey Alston355 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 21: Offset seen backstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: Sabrina Carpenter attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France.
Music

Offset Sends Flirty Emoji to Sabrina Carpenter After Magician Revealed She’s His Celeb Crush

The rapper first revealed his feelings on Complex's 'Interview With A Magician.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams386 days ago
A person wearing sunglasses and a striped sweater is walking with a police officer. The image is divided, with the right side showing a blurred hand gesture.
Music

Quavo Slaps Camera Away After Being Asked About Diddy Trial

Quavo was not happy with a person asking him about what he thought of Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

Trey Alston404 days ago
Offset in a floral jacket and red sunglasses poses on a bridge in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
Music

Video Shows Offset Involved in a Paris Street Brawl

The incident reportedly stemmed from Offset's video shoot with French rapper Gazo.

Joshua Espinoza629 days ago
Music

Quavo Reacts After Meeting Fan With Back Tattoo of Rapper's Face

Quavo got quite the surprise while out and about in Milan, Italy.

Alex Ocho892 days ago
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Music

The World’s First Takeoff Wax Figure Unveiled By Ohio Artist

The figure created by Mr. Officials honors the late Migos rapper who died in 2022.

Alex Ocho917 days ago
Everything We Know About Migos' ‘Culture III’
Music

Everything We Know About Migos' ‘Culture III’

After news of Quavo and Saweetie’s break up, both Quavo and Offset have teased music in recent days. Which should mean the Migos are finally gearing up for the imminent release of 'Culture III.'

Complex1960 days ago

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