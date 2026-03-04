Quavo Reportedly Facing $3 Million Tax Debt

News of the federal tax lien comes just months after Quavo’s fellow Migos founder, Offset , was slapped with a $486,426.35 tax bill .

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says Quavo owes the government nearly $3 million in unpaid taxes over three consecutive years: $915,660 for 2021; $887,486 for 2022; and $1,109,497.79 for 2023.

According to legal filings obtained by TMZ , the 34-year-old rapper, born Quavois Marshall, has been hit with a six-figure federal tax lien.

The rapper, legal name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was also facing a separate $1,575,266.73 lien for 2022’s federal taxes and $266,702.21 in 2021 state taxes, bringing his total debt to more than $2.3 million. According to Us Weekly, Offset settled his 2022 debt as recently as January.

Quavo touched on his finances during a 2023 sitdown with RevoltTV’s Big Facts, explaining how the music industry strengthened his money management. He said the game taught him “how to spend [money], how to use it, how to save it… just learning how to manage it with taxes and all that shit.”

“When we first came in, we were 22 when we got the money,” he recalled. “Fast money. We didn’t have no bank account for five, six years straight. Shit, we used to hide money in the floors, in the walls, and shit like that.”

Quavo is now working on his third solo album, SATCHAMO, expected to arrive later this year. The rapper teased the project back in October, suggesting he and producer Pharrell had already finished.

“It’s on the way,” Quavo told the paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week. “We dropping it. Me and Pharrell … We recorded the whole album in Paris. We recorded at the Louis [Vuitton] headquarters.”