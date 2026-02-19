Judge Orders Hearing in Sherrone Moore Case After Calling Out 'Glaring Omission'

A Michigan judge has ordered a new hearing in the criminal case involving former Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore, raising questions about how law enforcement initially handled the case. According to NBC News, Judge J. Cedric Simpson granted Moore’s legal team a request to further examine the investigation that led to his arrest. The defense is pushing to have the charges dismissed, arguing that key details were omitted when police sought a warrant.

At the center of the dispute is what the judge described as a “glaring omission.” According to Simpson, a police detective failed to disclose that Moore and the alleged victim had an employer-employee relationship when presenting evidence to a magistrate. That detail, the judge suggested, could have influenced how the warrant was evaluated. “Defendant’s due process may have been violated,” Simpson said in court, signaling concern about whether Moore’s constitutional rights were fully protected during the early stages of the case. Moore, 40, faces one felony charge of third-degree home invasion, along with misdemeanor counts of stalking and unlawful entry. Prosecutors allege that on December 10, 2025, Moore went to a staffer’s apartment, entered without permission, and made statements indicating he intended to harm himself. Authorities say he blamed the woman for losing his job after she disclosed their relationship to university officials.

His attorney, Ellen Michaels, has challenged the characterization of events—particularly the stalking allegation. She argued in court that repeated calls and texts from Moore to the staffer were not inherently criminal, given their working relationship and the timing around Michigan’s bowl game preparations. “It’s not stalking if the communication has a legitimate purpose,” Michaels said. The defense has also accused the staffer’s legal counsel of shaping the narrative presented to the police in a way that cast Moore in the worst possible light, suggesting this was done to strengthen potential civil claims against the university. The latest development adds another layer to a case that has been evolving rapidly since December. Moore was fired by Michigan on December 10 after the university determined he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. A termination letter later revealed that the decision was also based on findings that Moore was dishonest during the school’s internal investigation.