Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Reaches Plea Deal, Felony Charge Dropped

Moore appeared in Washtenaw County court holding hands with his wife, Kelli Moore , as the agreement was announced. Rather than proceeding with a previously scheduled evidentiary hearing, attorneys from both sides announced they had reached a deal that allows Moore to plead no contest to two newly filed misdemeanor charges.

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore reached a plea agreement with prosecutors Friday that significantly reshaped the criminal case tied to the events surrounding his December 2025 firing from the university .

Under the agreement, Moore will plead no contest to malicious use of a telecommunications device in a domestic relationship and trespassing. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the original charges against him, including a felony count of third-degree home invasion and misdemeanor counts related to stalking and unlawful entry.

The case stems from December 10, the same day Moore was dismissed by the University of Michigan after officials determined he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Investigators previously testified that Moore acknowledged the relationship had lasted roughly two years.

Authorities alleged Moore later went to the woman’s apartment after the relationship ended. According to police reports, the staff member told investigators Moore entered the residence and at one point picked up a butter knife while threatening to harm himself. Moore was arrested later that day and spent two nights in jail before posting bond.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors said newly reviewed evidence led them to reconsider the original charges.

“After additional evidence has been presented, we do not believe there is sufficient proof to establish domestic violence,” First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kati Rezmierski told the court, adding that the available evidence instead supports criminal misconduct connected to an intimate partner relationship.