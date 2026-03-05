Sherrone Moore’s Alleged Affair Partner No Longer Working at Michigan

The University of Michigan has confirmed that the staff member connected to the controversy involving former football coach Sherrone Moore is no longer working for the school after her contract expired and was not renewed. “Her contract expired and was not renewed,” Michigan’s athletic department said in a brief confirmation to People about the employee whose alleged relationship with Moore became central to both a university investigation and a criminal case late last year.

The woman had been working within Michigan’s athletic department when the situation surfaced in December. Investigators later testified that Moore admitted the two had been involved in an “intimate relationship for approximately two years,” according to testimony presented by Pittsfield Township Police Detective Jessica Welker during Moore’s December 12 court hearing. Authorities say the relationship ended on December 8, when the staffer told Moore she no longer wanted contact. Welker testified that Moore then “called and texted her multiple times” in the following days. Two days later, on December 10, the woman reported the relationship to the university. Michigan moved quickly, terminating Moore the same day for violating university policies governing supervisor-employee relationships. Internal records later revealed the school also cited a second issue in its termination letter — accusing Moore of providing inaccurate information during the internal review. The university said he had given “untruthful statements during investigative interviews.” The situation escalated beyond the workplace later that same day. According to testimony presented in court, police responded to the woman’s apartment after an emergency call from her attorney reporting that Moore was inside the residence. The staffer told officers she had “never been more terrified in her life,” according to the hearing transcript referenced in court.