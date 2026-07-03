Michigan State Spartans

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Keith Appling reacts during the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Sports

Ex-Michigan State Basketball Player Keith Appling Sentenced in Murder Trial

Keith Appling, a former Michigan State basketball guard, was sentenced over the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old Clyde Edmond during an argument over a gun.

Jose Martinez1230 days ago
Max Kellerman
Sports

Max Kellerman Believes Michigan State Deserves NCAA Death Penalty and Tom Izzo Should Leave

Max Kellerman said Tom Izzo should cut ties with Michigan State on Monday's episode of 'First Take.'

Gavin Evans3043 days ago
Rick Osentoski
Sports

Syracuse Is in the Sweet Sixteen After Stunning Final Four Favorites Michigan State

RIP to your bracket. Syracuse stunned Michigan State.

Aaron C. Mansfield3044 days ago
Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans
Sports

Michigan State's Miles Bridges Was Reinstated to Team After Paying $40 to Charity

$40 to a charity of his choice got MSU star Miles Bridges reinstated.

Gavin Evans3064 days ago
Michigan State Nike Kobe 11
Sneakers

Michigan State to Start Season in Camo Kobes

Michigan State Spartans show off a Nike Kobe 11 camo player exclusive they'll wear in the Armed Forces Classic game.

Brendan Dunne3538 days ago
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Sneakers

Michigan State Has Exclusive Kobe and KD Nikes for the New Season

Michigan State will start the new season off in exclusive make-ups of the Nike Kobe 11 and KD 9.

Brandon Richard3556 days ago
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Sports

This Video of Michigan State Coach Mark Dantonio Vanishing on the Sidelines Will Blow Your Mind

As his team was losing 30-6 to Wisconsin late in the 4th quarter, Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio looked like he disappeared from view on the sidelines.

Dana Scott3584 days ago
Sneakers

Here's Michigan State's PE Nike Kobe 11

Spartan colors for the Nike Basketball model.

Brendan Dunne3797 days ago

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