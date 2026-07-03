Michael K. Williams

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Pop Culture

Michael K. Williams' Drug Dealer Gets 10 Years in Prison for Role in Actor's Death

Cartagena pleaded guilty in April and apologized for his role in the death of the famous actor.

Mark Elibert1064 days ago
Pop Culture

72-Year-Old Drug Dealer Tied to Michael K. Williams’ Fatal Overdose Gets 30 Months In Prison

A judge sentenced Carlos Macci, 72, to 30 months in prison in addition to three years of supervised release

Mark Elibert1089 days ago
Pop Culture

Michael K. Williams Death: ‘The Wire’ Creator Urges Leniency in Sentencing of Dealer Who Sold Fatal Fentanyl Dose to Actor

David Simon says the man who sold the drugs to Williams was also dealing with addiction.

Mark Elibert1107 days ago
MKW lead image for news story
Pop Culture

Man Who Sold Fatal Heroin Dose to Michael K. Williams Pleads Guilty

Michael K. Williams died in 2021 of acute intoxication from the fentanyl-laced heroin sold to him by a dealer named Irvin Cartagena, who has pleaded guilty.

Jose Martinez1200 days ago
michael k williams suspects arrested
Pop Culture

4 Men Charged With Distributing Narcotics That Killed Michael K. Williams Plead Not Guilty (UPDATE)

All four men arrested in connection with Michael K. Williams’ overdose pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of narcotics conspiracy resulting in death.

Joe Price1627 days ago
Advertisement
50 cent
Music

50 Cent Targets Michael K. Williams Again After Actor’s Cause of Death Revealed

Even though people called him out the first time, 50 Cent once again took to Instagram to post about the tragic death of Michael K. Williams.

Brenton Blanchet1757 days ago
kerry emmy
Pop Culture

Watch Kerry Washington Pay Tribute to Michael K. Williams at 2021 Emmys

Kerry Washington honored the late actor Michael K. Williams at the 2021 Emmy Awards, where he was nominated for his performance in 'Lovecraft Country.'

Brenton Blanchet1763 days ago
Jamie Foxx on Michael K. Williams
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams in Emotional Video

On Friday, TMZ caught up with Jamie Foxx outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills, where the actor shared his thoughts on the late Michael K. Williams.

Brad Callas1764 days ago
courtney vance
Pop Culture

Courtney B. Vance Says ‘Lovecraft Country’ Cancellation ‘Doesn’t Make Sense,’ Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams

Vance also used the occasion to express his disappointment over HBO's surprising decision to cancel 'Lovecraft Country' after just a single season.

Brenton Blanchet1770 days ago
David Simon and Michael K. Williams
Pop Culture

'The Wire' Creator David Simon Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Michael K. Williams: 'He Gave Us An Astounding Gift'

Just a week after the tragic death of Michael K. Williams, 'The Wire' creator David Simon penned a tribute to the late actor in the New York Times.

Brad Callas1770 days ago
Advertisement
Michael K. Williams poses for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards
Pop Culture

'Oh Indeed': Michael K. Williams' Most Memorable TV Roles

A look back at Michael K. Williams' acting legacy &amp; TV roles, including his work on 3 of HBO's best series: 'The Wire', 'The Sopranos', &amp; 'Boardwalk Empire'.

Khal1775 days ago
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends ABC's "For Life" New York Premiere.
Music

50 Cent Dragged for Insensitive Post Regarding Death of Michael K. Williams (UPDATE)

In a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent used Michael K. Williams' death to promote 'Raising Kanan' and the stunt rubbed people the wrong way.

Jose Martinez1776 days ago
Wendell Pierce attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
Pop Culture

Wendell Pierce Pens Message Remembering 'The Wire’ Co-Star Michael K. Williams

Wendell Pierce shares a series of tweets remembering 'The Wire' co-star Michael K. Williams in wake of the news that he was found dead at his Brooklyn home.

Jose Martinez1776 days ago
michael k williams
Pop Culture

Michael K. Williams’ ‘The Wire’ Castmates, Chance the Rapper, and More Mourn Death of Beloved Actor

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Michael K. Williams, after the beloved 'The Wire' actor was found dead in his New York City apartment.

Brad Callas1776 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App