Michael Cera

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Dave Franco wearing a blazer and gray T-shirt at a SiriusXM event.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Says After ‘Superbad,’ He Quickly Booked More Work So He Wasn't Just 'Piss Boy'

Franco said that even though he only had a few lines, people still recognized him on the street.

tara mahadevan351 days ago
Pop Culture

Michael Cera Fondly Remembers Getting Slapped by Rihanna: 'She Really Sent Me Flying'

The actor recalled the time he got slapped by Rihanna in the 2013 film 'This Is the End.'

Alex Ocho1064 days ago
Pop Culture

Michael Cera Almost Quit Acting After 'Superbad' and 'Juno' Fame Made Him 'Uncomfortable'

Cera got his start as a child actor and was perhaps most famous for his role in 'Arrested Development' before his breakthrough in 2007.

Joe Price1096 days ago
Pop Culture

Michael Cera Isn't Part of the 'Barbie' Group Chat Because He Still Uses a Flip Phone

The 'Superbad' star has revealed in the past that he's not a fan of modern technology.

Mark Elibert1105 days ago
Pop Culture

Michael Cera Recalls Nearly Eloping With Aubrey Plaza So They Could Call Each Other Ex-Husband, Ex- Wife

Cera says he and Plaza almost tied the knot in Las Vegas while shooting the Edgar Wright film.

Brad Callas1125 days ago
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Cast attends the Netflix Arrested Development Season 5 Premiere.
Pop Culture

Netflix Will Remove 'Arrested Development' From Streaming Next Month

Netflix plans to remove 'Arrested Development'—including the final two seasons, which were created for the platform—in a rare move from the company.

Jose Martinez1250 days ago
Seth Rogan attends celebration of Critics Choice Awards.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Isn’t Convinced Anyone’s ‘Made a Good High School Movie’ Since ‘Superbad’

Seth Rogen isn't convinced there's been "a good high school movie" since 'Superbad,' which he appeared in and co-wrote with Evan Goldberg in 2007.

Jose Martinez1261 days ago
Jonah Hill on if he'll do a Superbad 2 movie.
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill Is Down for a ‘Superbad’ Sequel, But Only Under One Hilarious Condition

Fans of the classic comedy should be thrilled by Hill's suggestion for a possible return to the characters, who remain widely quoted to this day.

Trace William Cowen1646 days ago
Michael Cera
Pop Culture

Michael Cera to Star Opposite Amy Schumer in New Hulu Comedy Series 'Life & Beth'

Michael Cera will star opposite of Amy Schumer in the upcoming Hulu comedy series 'Life & Beth,' which got a 10-episode order back in July 2019.

Gavin Evans1922 days ago
cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Fans Are Loving the 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' Sample in New Song "She Knows This"

'Man on the Moon III: The Chosen' has landed on Earth. "She Knows This," the fourth track, opens with a sample from 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.'

Trace William Cowen2045 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Superbad' Cast Reunion and Watch Party Announced in Support of Making Trump a One-Term POTUS

Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill announced the special event on Friday. To attend, fans simply have to make a donation of any amount via Wisconsin Democrats.

Trace William Cowen2094 days ago
michael cera
Life

‘Gonna Tell My Kids’ Meme Is Ready to Confuse Children of the Future

The meme calls for users to pair an unrelated photo with a celebrity's name.

tara mahadevan2433 days ago
Jason Mitchell in 'Tyrel'
Pop Culture

Sebastián Silva and Jason Mitchell Know Their New Film 'Tyrel' Is 'Challenging'

'Tyrel' writer-director Sebastian Silva and star Jason Mitchell discuss their "challenging" new film, why it isn't woke, and if Mitchell is up on R.E.M..

Kevin L. Clark2782 days ago
'Tyrel'
Pop Culture

Michael Cera Warns Jason Mitchell to 'Never Trust the White Man' in Exclusive 'Tyrel' Clip

Watch this exclusive look at 'Tyrel,' starring Jason Mitchell and Michael Cera, which hits theaters on December 5.

Khal2784 days ago

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