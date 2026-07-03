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Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.Marc Griffin
The Michael Cera-Edgar Wright graphic novel adaptation was a springboard for a new generation of Hollywood talent.William Goodman
From dressing like Micheal Cera to Metro Boomin making beats till 6 AM, these are some of Atlanta photographer Gunner Stahl's inspirations.Lei Takanashi
From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis