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Over the years, MF DOOM's 'MM..FOOD' has steadily risen in stature as the true gem of his catalog—the album you should listen to if you want to understand the man behind the mask. We spoke with some of DOOM's collaborators and admirers to discuss the album's impact for its 20 year anniversary.
Thomas Hobbs

Latest Stories

Ye and MF Doom
Music

On 'Bully,' Kanye West Uses Same Sample as MF DOOM’s "One Beer"

Ye’s long-awaited ‘Bully’ has finally arrived.

Trey Alston112 days ago
A model poses in Nike and LeBron James' new 'Masked Menace' apparel collection, which is inspired by MF DOOM and Madlib's 2004 album 'Madvillainy.'
Music

LeBron James Takes Inspiration From MF DOOM and Madlib's 'Madvillainy' for New Nike Collection

The 'Masked Menace' apparel collection directly draws from DOOM and Madlib's iconic 2004 collaborative album.

Joe Price123 days ago
A woman in a black outfit poses energetically in a sneaker store, surrounded by various colorful Adidas sneakers displayed on shelves.
Sneakers

Quenlin Blackwell Brings Birkin Bag Energy to Complex's Sneaker Shopping

The internet’s it-girl discusses her journey from Texas outlet malls to luxury sneaker shopping, all while testing shoes with her Birkin bag.

Brendan Frederick326 days ago
Rapper MF DOOM performing on stage, wearing his iconic metal mask and holding a microphone, with an orange-lit background.
Style

MF DOOM's Name and Likeness Used in Counterfeit Temu Products, Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit Alleges

The lawsuit cites multiple examples of allegedly willful infringement.

Trace William Cowen341 days ago
Erykah Badu, Madlib, MF Doom, Camp Flog Gnaw
Music

Erykah Badu and Madlib Pay Tribute to MF DOOM at Camp Flog Gnaw

The late artist died in October 2020 from a rare reaction to blood pressure medication.

tara mahadevan607 days ago
DJ/producer MadLib performs onstage during the Adult Swim Festival
Music

Madlib Sues Ex-Manager Eothen 'Egon' Alapatt Over 'Mismanagement'

The producer filed the lawsuit on the fourth anniversary of MF Doom's death.

Joshua Espinoza625 days ago
MF DOOM mic
Music

A Look at the Early MF DOOM Years—Before He Found the Mask

Read an excerpt from 'Chronicles of DOOM," the definitive MF DOOM biography, written by veteran journalist S.H. Fernando Jr.

S.H. Fernando Jr.632 days ago
Rapper MF Doom wearing a metallic mask and holding a microphone during a performance
Music

How MF DOOM Ended Up in a Marvel Comic

Underground legend MF DOOM was acknowledged for the first time by Marvel in a comic book. We spoke to the comic’s illustrator and co-writer, Sanford Greene, about how the moment came about.

Jaelani Turner-Williams787 days ago
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A performer, MF DOOM, is on stage wearing a metallic mask and holding a microphone. He is dressed in a dark-colored shirt with a hood
Music

Marvel Salutes MF DOOM With “Accordion” Lyrics in Return of 'DOOM' Comic

It's the first 'DOOM' comic that Marvel has released since MF DOOM's passing in 2020

tara mahadevan792 days ago
Taylor Swift in glittery outfit singing with guitar; MF DOOM in mask and plaid coat performing with microphone
Music

TikToker Goes Viral for Reading Taylor Swift Lyrics in MF DOOM's Voice

He admitted it wasn't his best impression but felt he owed it to viewers to deliver a second video due to the first's popularity.

Joe Price813 days ago
Music

Here's the Release Date for MF DOOM Biography 'The Chronicles of DOOM'

Written by S.H. Fernando, 'The Chronicles of DOOM' follows the life of MF DOOM, who died in 2020.

Jaelani Turner-Williams833 days ago
Performer on stage wearing a distinctive mask and holding a microphone
Music

Peanut Butter Wolf Reminisces on MF DOOM Making 'Madvillainy' on Album's 20th Anniversary

The Stones Throw Records founder detailed how DOOM and Madlib recorded the LP in his basement.

Brad Callas846 days ago

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