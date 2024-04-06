Here's the Release Date for MF DOOM Biography 'The Chronicles of DOOM'

MF DOOM will receive a full tribute in 352 pages later this year.

Previously announced in 2022, publishing house Astra House Books recently shared in an Instagram post announcing that the long-awaited DOOM biography, The Chronicles Of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast, will be released on Oct. 29.

Written by journalist and author S.H. Fernando (From the Streets of Shaolin), the book follows the "rise, fall, redemption, and untimely demise of MF DOOM."

"Broken down into five sections: The Man, The Myth, The Mask, The Music, and The Legend, journalist S. H. Fernando, or SKIZ, chronicles the life of Daniel Dumile Jr., beginning in the house he grew up in Long Beach, NY, into the hip-hop group KMD, onto the stage of his first masked show, through the countless collabs, and across the many different cities Daniel called home," the book description reads.