Here's the Release Date for MF DOOM Biography 'The Chronicles of DOOM'

MF DOOM will receive a full tribute in 352 pages later this year.
Previously announced in 2022, publishing house Astra House Books recently shared in an Instagram post announcing that the long-awaited DOOM biography, The Chronicles Of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast, will be released on Oct. 29.
Written by journalist and author S.H. Fernando (From the Streets of Shaolin), the book follows the "rise, fall, redemption, and untimely demise of MF DOOM."
"Broken down into five sections: The Man, The Myth, The Mask, The Music, and The Legend, journalist S. H. Fernando, or SKIZ, chronicles the life of Daniel Dumile Jr., beginning in the house he grew up in Long Beach, NY, into the hip-hop group KMD, onto the stage of his first masked show, through the countless collabs, and across the many different cities Daniel called home," the book description reads.
The book also incorporates interviews with individuals who knew DOOM closely, with the release perfectly timed to the 20th anniversary of Madvillainy, DOOM's collaborative album with Madlib, and his fourth studio album, Mm..Food. Last year, Madvillainy was celebrated in a separate book via 333 Sound.
DOOM, who unexpectedly died in 2020 after suffering from angioedema, was honored on Complex Music's Instagram page last month in a post detailing the recent popularity of Madvillainy. In response to the post, Stones Throw Records founder Peanut Butter Wolf shared more details about the album's background. Wolf's house was used to set up shop for recording. The hard work paid off when the label held an all-star Madvillainy release party in 2004.
"The LA release party was at The Fonda (a modest sized venue) and we stacked the bill w/ me, J Rocc, Madlib, Dilla, and Common, besides (the headliner) DOOM because we were afraid it wouldn't sell out," Wolf wrote in the comments section.
"We did a few more shows that month with the same lineup in a few major markets to small but very excited crowds. That was it in terms of promotion, besides doing 3 LOW BUDGET music videos (2 in the same day) that I convinced DOOM into reluctantly doing. It's the first (and only) album on my 28-year-old label to go Gold."
The Chronicles Of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast hits shelves Oct. 29.