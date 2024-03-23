5 Things You Didn’t Know About MF DOOM and Madlib’s ‘Madvillainy’

MF DOOM and Madlib dropped their classic album Madvilliany exactly 20 years ago. The 22-track project is full of creative rap lyricism at its highest degree, with DOOM using his mad mind to paint lush, distorted pictures over a canvas of Madlib’s obscure samples.

Madvilliany marked an inflection point in the rap underground, gaining widespread attention without bending a knee to commercial sensibilities. Tracks like “All Caps” and “Accordion” perked up the ears of fans on a massive scale, while DOOM’s crooked flows on songs like “Meat Grinder” and “Curls” hypnotized the backpackers, turning Madvillian into a fable, featuring the illest villain to step behind a mic.

“It sounds to me like I just did that shit,” DOOM told Spin in a 2019 interview . “I would do it the same right now if you gave me the same beats. The way I hear it—I don’t listen to it all the time, but maybe every other year I’ll throw it on, or come across an instrumental or something like that. As soon as I hear the beat, it brings back all the lyrics to me.”



Madvilliany is considered by many to be one of the greatest rap albums of all time, and in honor of its 20-year anniversary, we dug up five interesting facts about it that you might not know.

