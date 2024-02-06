Mathew Knowles Blames Beyoncé’s Label Columbia Records for Past Album of the Year Snubs at Grammys

Mathew Knowles has a theory about why Beyoncé hasn’t won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

The 42-year-old holds the title for most-awarded and most-nominated artist in Grammy history with a whopping 32 wins and 88 nods. Despite previously being nominated for Album of the Year for I Am… Sasha Fierce, her 2013 self-titled album, Lemonade, and, most recently, Renaissance, she has yet to secure the honor.

In conversation with TMZ Live on Monday, Mathew said his famous daughter has been snubbed more so because of her label, Columbia Records, and not necessarily the voters at the Recording Academy.

“People don’t know the process. Your record label can only appoint one person in a category. So that means her record label—I’m gonna call you out, Columbia Records—her record label has never really put her in that category for consideration,” said Knowles.

Knowles also pointed out that Adele, whose 25 album beat out Beyoncé’s Lemonade at the 2017 Grammy Awards, is also under Columbia.

“I mean, there’s a financial reason. Maybe Adele sold more records worldwide? I don’t know these answers. But these are some of the thought processes that they go through,” he added. “Maybe you say, ‘You know, Beyoncé has her success. Here’s an opportunity to push Adele, so let’s push her.’”

Harry Styles, another Columbia signee, beat Beyoncé’s Renaissance album with his Harry’s House LP.

Knowles continued, “I’ve been 14 years in those rooms supporting the label. I know exactly how this works."