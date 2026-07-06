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Mathew Knowles Says Beyoncé Didn't Make Him Rich: 'We Were Millionaires'

Mathew Knowles says Beyoncé didn’t rescue him from struggle — he built wealth in the ’80s before creating a musical empire that rewrote the girl group playbook.

Mathew Knowles Rejects the Notion that Beyoncé Made Him Rich: 'We Were Millionaires'
Photo by Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Mathew Knowles is setting the record straight about his family's wealth—and he isn't mincing words. During a recent appearance on Outlaws with TS Madison, the longtime music executive dismissed the idea that his daughter, Beyoncé, made him rich, arguing that he and his former wife, Tina Knowles, had already built a thriving business long before Destiny's Child became a household name.

"For all of y'all that talk sh*t to think Beyoncé made me, no," Knowles said. "We were millionaires when she was... four years old." He explained that the couple's Houston business, Headliners Hair Salon, was "the number one Black hair salon in Houston in the '80s" and that they "made our first million dollars" in 1985.

His comments also challenge one of the biggest myths surrounding Beyoncé's upbringing. While she's often portrayed as coming from humble beginnings, the singer has long said otherwise. In a Vanity Fair interview back in 2013, Beyoncé explained, "I didn't grow up poor. I went to private school; we had a very nice house, cars, and a housekeeper."

She added that she pursued music because she "was determined," not because she was trying to escape financial hardship.

Knowles spent much of the interview reminding viewers that his résumé didn't begin—or end—with Destiny's Child. "I don't just talk sh*t. I do sh*t," he said before listing decades of accomplishments, including being "the number one sales rep in the world" for Xerox's medical division, becoming the first Black salesperson in America to sell MRI and CT scanners for Philips Medical Systems, and later selling Music World Entertainment for $10 million.

"Google everything I say," he added. "Don't trust what I'm saying. Go Google it."

He also argued that his approach to Beyoncé and Destiny's Child differed from the traditional music business model because he focused on long-term brand building rather than simply moving records. "They were selling records. I was building a brand," Knowles said.

He pointed to global touring, corporate partnerships with companies like McDonald's and L'Oréal, and an international strategy that helped establish Destiny's Child as the best-selling female group in music history.

The Outlaws podcast is a part of iHeartMedia’s Outspoken Podcast Network.

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