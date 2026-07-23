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Mathew Knowles Says Unreleased Destiny’s Child Remixes Are on the Way

Mathew Knowles says previously unreleased Destiny’s Child remixes featuring dance, urban and guest-rapper versions are coming soon.

Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California.
Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Key Takeaways

  • Mathew Knowles says a Destiny’s Child remix rollout will begin within 30 days, featuring reimagined dance and urban versions of the group’s biggest hits, some with guest rappers and previously unreleased material.
  • He confirms at least one collaborator, Missy Elliott, who has a history with the group through “Confessions” on Writing’s on the Wall and a “Bootylicious” remix on Survivor.
  • Knowles names “Survivor” as his favorite Destiny’s Child track, noting its personal significance as a cancer survivor and its impact on listeners facing illness and other challenges.

Destiny’s Child fans will soon get to hear their classic hits like they’ve never heard them before. And they won’t have to wait long.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio on Wednesday, July 22, Matthew Knowles — who is the father of Destiny’s Child lead vocalist Beyoncé – revealed to hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real that a collection of Destiny’s Child remixes is on the way.

“What we're doing now is we're about to market a bunch of new remixes,” said Knowles. “Some you've never heard before from Destiny’s Child.”

Knowles continued, revealing that fans can expect the remix rollout to begin “in the next 30 days.” He also shared that the rollout will include dance and urban mixes. But as his daughter Beyoncé does with her own craft, Knowles kept the details of the remixes under wraps.

“Now, we have some guest rappers on it, but the girls are on it,” said Knowles. “And then there's, you know, there's some that are dance mixes and then there's some that are just regular urban mixes. So, there's a combination. And we have so much music that hadn't been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.”

He did, however, reveal one collaborator — Missy Elliott, who produced and featured on the song “Confessions” from the group’s 1999 album The Writing’s on the Wall. Elliott also previously featured on a remix of Destiny’s Child’s 2001 hit “Bootylicious” from their album Survivor.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Knowles revealed that the title track from Survivor is his favorite in the group’s catalog.

“As a cancer survivor, that has a special meaning for me and I think it's really a lot of people with any type of illness or challenges that ‘Survivor’ has helped them get through those things,” Knowles said. “So ‘Survivor’ is very special and by the way I co-wrote it. I didn’t know at the time that I would myself be a survivor in that way.”

Destiny’s Child originally debuted with their self-titled album in 1998 with members Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett. The group faced several line-up changes over the years, until 2000, when the group officially became a trio composed of Beyoncé, Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Often nicknamed “DC3” by fans, the trio is known as the group’s classic line-up.

Destiny’s Child’s last album, Destiny Fulfilled, was released in 2004.

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