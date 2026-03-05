Mathew Knowles Interview Walk-Out Reportedly Caught Journalist Off Guard

Mathew Knowles walked out of a recent interview after being asked about Tina Knowles' role in Destiny's Child's success — and the journalist has now shared that they were stunned by the move. On Wednesday (March 4), Loren LoRosa of The Breakfast Club shared that she had spoken with PIX 11 anchor Kendis Gibson, who said he was completely caught off guard by Beyoncé's father’s sudden exit. Gibson also confirmed that neither he nor the PIX11 team had been told that questions about the 74-year-old’s ex-wife were off limits.

According to LoRosa, Gibson also said Mathew allegedly asked the station to remove the moment he walked out from the original interview, which aired January 30, 2026 but did not include the clip that leaked on Monday (March 2). The exchange occurred when Gibson mentioned the work both Tina and Mathew put into Destiny's Child, the group featuring their daughter Beyoncé alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. "What work did she put in?" Knowles responded, before Gibson pointed out that Tina styled the group's hair and designed their costumes in the early years. Mathew replied that Gibson was "absolutely right" about her involvement in "styling" and "imaging," before standing up and saying, "We'll stop now." "Sorry, did I say something wrong?" Gibson asked, as he extended his hand. Mathew shook it and said: "No, no, no. We're good."

Mathew told Page Six on Wednesday that he is now "evaluating all legal remedies" following the leak. "If someone diminished what Tina does and just say, she did the hair, and then I come back and say, no, she did the styling, isn’t that me giving flowers?" he told the newspaper. "I’m just so baffled by all of this. You can’t even find a negative comment I’ve ever said about Tina. So, I don’t get it… People try to bait us all the time to be against each other. There was a complete misrepresentation here – and I’m evaluating all legal remedies at this time." He also insisted that he and Tina "have a wonderful relationship," so much so that he refuses to refer to her as his ex-wife. "That’s a negative term," he added. "I’ve never referred to Tina as my ex. I’m always positive. She’s my former wife, and I give her the respect of that rather than saying ex." Tina and Mathew, who were married for more than 30 years before divorcing in 2011 after a brief reconciliation, have both spoken publicly about their past.