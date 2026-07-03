Marcus Smart

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It’s hard to imagine the 2018 offseason could match the excitement of 2017, but when you look at the list of free agents, that outcome seems possible. LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins are among the stars who could land on the open market. Here is a ranking of the 20 best free agents who could be available this summer.
Aaron C. Mansfield

Latest Stories

Sports

Skip Bayless Says Dillon Brooks Has "Fake Toughness" After Marcus Smart Trade

Canadian NBA player Dillon Brooks is not expected to return to the Memphis Grizzlies next season.

Louis Pavlakos1122 days ago
Bam Adebayo looks on in the second quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Sports

Bam Adebayo Believes He Should Have Won Back-to-Back Defensive Player of the Year Over Rudy Gobert and Marcus Smart

Bam Adebayo explains why the last two Defensive Player of the Year award recipients—Marcus Smart and Rudy Gobert—should not have been chosen over him.

Jose Martinez1237 days ago
marcus smart
Sports

Marcus Smart Says He's Heard Racist Comments From Boston Celtics Fans

After Kyrie Irving said he hopes Boston fans don’t revert to racism this series, Marcus Smart confirmed that he too has heard racist comments from Boston fans.

Jordan Rose1878 days ago
Marcus Smart
Sports

Marcus Smart Details Incident of Being Called the N-Word by a Celtic Fan

Marcus Smart shared two separate stories of times fans called him racial slurs, once in Boston, in a new article for 'The Players' Tribune.'

Alex Galbraith2097 days ago
marcus smart yelling
Sports

Marcus Smart Reportedly Heard Screaming in Locker Room Following Loss to Heat

Marcus Smart was not happy after his team lost to the Miami Heat on Thursday night and was heard yelling and screaming, ESPN's Malika Andrews reported.

Abel Shifferaw2130 days ago
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Sports

Raptors and Celtics Considering Boycotting Game 1 Following Jacob Blake Shooting

Fred VanVleet and Norm Powell told reporters on Tuesday that the Raptors discussed the possibility of boycotting future games to protest police violence.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2153 days ago
Marcus Smart
Sports

Marcus Smart Fined After Criticizing Refs for Overturning Giannis Antetokounmpo Foul Call

Marcus Smart officially has the first fine since the NBA restart.

Joshua Espinoza2177 days ago
marcus smart ref
Sports

Marcus Smart Escorted Off Court After Arguing With Refs at Nets Game

Things got a bit tense after Tuesday night's game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets when Marcus Smart got into it with refs.

Abel Shifferaw2327 days ago
Marcus Smart PUMA
Sneakers

How Nipsey, Gunna, and J. Cole Influenced Marcus Smart to Sign With PUMA

Marcus Smart is the latest NBA star to join the PUMA Basketball family, joining recent additions Kyle Kuzma and RJ Barrett. Find exclusive details here.

Brandon Richard2459 days ago
Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart
Sports

Marcus Smart Once Again Defends Kyrie Irving's Time With Celtics

Smart did so on Monday during ESPN's 'The Jump.'

Gavin Evans2546 days ago
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kawhi leonard
Sports

Some in Celtics Franchise Reportedly Regret Not Trading Jaylen Brown to Spurs for Kawhi Leonard

According to Chris Mannix of 'Sports Illustrated', some within the Celtics franchise regret not making a deal with the Spurs for Leonard.

Hannah Lifshutz2598 days ago
kyrie marcus
Sports

Marcus Smart Calls Kyrie Irving-Bashing 'Bullsh*t'

It's not Irving's fault, y'all.

Alex Galbraith2627 days ago
Marcus Smart
Sports

Marcus Smart Ejected After Pushing Joel Embiid

Embiid was issued a technical foul for the altercation.

Joshua Espinoza2677 days ago
Marcus Smart
Music

Marcus Smart Celebrates His $52 Million Celtics Deal in Newly Surfaced Rap Video

The shooting guard linked up with Trey Davis and iAmCompton for the "52M" freestyle.

Joshua Espinoza2815 days ago
Kyrie Irving
Sports

Kyrie Irving Says Leaving Cleveland 'Was the Best Thing I've Done'

Kyrie Irving talks about why he left the Cavaliers in the summer of 2017.

countcenci2838 days ago
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Greg M. Cooper
Sports

Marcus Smart Reportedly Feels 'Insulted' by the Celtics' 'Lack of Respect'

Most big-name free agents have already made their move, but a few fringe stars are still out there. Marcus Smart is one of those players. Per a new report, Smart feels "insulted" by what he considers a "lack of respect" from Boston.

Aaron C. Mansfield2928 days ago

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