Macaulay Culkin

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(L-R) Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.
Pop Culture

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Share Romantic Nine-Year Anniversary Posts

"It’s been 9 years since my life changed forever," Culkin lovingly shared.

Jaelani Turner-Williams29 days ago
Mandy Moore Says Macaulay Culkin Got Her Into 'Underage Drinking'
Pop Culture

Mandy Moore Recalls Macaulay Culkin Leading 'Saved!' Cast to Boozy Nights in Canada

Moore opens up about bonding with her Saved! co-stars, sneaky nights out in Canada, and the surprisingly sweet drink that became their go-to.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
enzoply/Instagram
Pop Culture

Watch Macaulay Culkin Show His Painted Toenails to Tyla at Paris Fashion Week

The entertainers met each other during the Jean-Paul Gaultier presentation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams130 days ago
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Life

Catherine O'Hara Suffered From a Rare Health Condition Before Her Death at 71

Catherine O'Hara had suffered from a rare condition known as situs inversus.

Helen Storms167 days ago
Catherine O'Hara
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal, Seth Rogen, and More React to Catherine O'Hara's Death

News of O'Hara's death was confirmed on Friday. She was 71 years old.

tara mahadevan168 days ago
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Macaulay Culkin in a tuxedo poses in front of a red curtain background.
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin Says Cutting Contact With Father Improved His ‘Quality of Life’

The former child star says his day-to-day life got better after severing a long-strained relationship.

Alex Ocho199 days ago
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas Movie? Macaulay Culkin Doesn't Think So
Pop Culture

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas Movie? Macaulay Culkin Doesn't Think So

'Don’t fight—fight me on the moon,' he said about his hot take.

Bernadette Giacomazzo212 days ago
Macaulay Culkin
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin Reveals Why He Doesn't Have a Driver's License at 45

His lack of a driver's license is one of the most frequently searched questions about him.

tara mahadevan213 days ago
Macaulay Culkin
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin Says His Sons 'Have No Idea' He's Kevin in 'Home Alone'

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the cult classic.

tara mahadevan232 days ago
Macaulay Culkin attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin's Going on Tour For 'Home Alone' 35th Anniversary

The actor is revisiting his most famous role just in time for the holiday season.

Lucille Barilla330 days ago
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BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Brenda Song Talks Meeting Macaulay Culkin, Initially Thought Relationship Would’ve Been a ‘Fling’

The actress, who shares two sons with Culkin, recently made an appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ to promote 'Running Point.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams493 days ago
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song pose together at a Clarins event, smiling in front of a pink backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Brenda Song on Eloping WIth Macauley Culkin: ‘My Mom Would Have a Heart Attack’

The actors opened up about their 8-year relationship in a new cover story.

tara mahadevan536 days ago
A woman with blonde hair kneels on the floor, wearing a blue top. Beside her, a man in a fur outfit holds a camera.
Pop Culture

Kim K Crawls the Floor in "Santa Baby" Video f/ Macaulay Culkin

The track is produced by blink-182's Travis Barker.

Trace William Cowen571 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Macaulay Culkin attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California/Movie still
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin's 3-Year-Old Son 'Thinks He's Kevin' From 'Home Alone:' 'That Was Me!'

The actor shares two sons with Brenda Song and claims his oldest will "remember" being in the 1990s holiday comedy series.

Jaelani Turner-Williams587 days ago
US actor Macaulay Culkin (L) and US actress Brenda Song attend the world premiere of "The Last Showgirl" during the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 6, 2024.
Pop Culture

Brenda Song Learned to 'Not Take Anything Personally' as a Child Actor

'The Last Showgirl' actress told 'Variety' that her experience in entertainment at a young age was "vastly different" from her partner, Macaulay Culkin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams678 days ago
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Pop Culture

Donald Trump Says He Didn't Bully His Way Into 'Home Alone 2,' Claims Production Crew Were 'Begging' for Cameo

Donald Trump refutes that he "bullied" his way into the 1992 film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams932 days ago
Pop Culture

Donald Trump 'Bullied' His Way Into 'Home Alone 2,' Says Director

The former president forced his way into the 'Home Alone' sequel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams935 days ago
Pop Culture

McCallister Family From ‘Home Alone’ Are One Percenters, Says Federal Reserve

The home from the Christmas classic is located in Chicago’s Winnetka suburb, one of the priciest neighborhoods in the U.S.

tara mahadevan938 days ago

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