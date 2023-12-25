Donald Trump 'Bullied' His Way Into 'Home Alone 2,' Says Director

Twice-impeached U.S. President Donald Trump "bullied" his way into the Home Alone sequel according to the film's director, Chris Columbus.

In a new interview with Business Insider, Columbus recalled how Trump agreed for Home Alone 2: Lost In New York to be filmed in The Plaza Hotel, which he owned, as the location couldn't be rebuilt into a soundstage. But Trump just had one stipulation: that he appear in the Christmas comedy film.

“Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie,'” Columbus told BI. “So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”