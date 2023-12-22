McCallister Family From ‘Home Alone’ Are One Percenters, Says Federal Reserve

It’s that time of year to run back your favorite Christmas movies, including Home Alone.

The 1990 holiday classic features the McCallister family, who are going on a lavish vacation—and spoiler alert—forget their youngest son, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin). The family appears to be well off, living in a large single-family home in the northern suburbs of Chicago. But just how much money did they have?

The New York Times answered that burning question by speaking with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago—and apparently, the McCallisters are the top one percent, based on the value of their home.

According to the publication, only those earning in the top one percent could afford the home, located on Chicago’s North Shore, per the Federal Reserve. And that's still true today. In 1990, only those making a household income of $305,000 could have purchased that home, or, in 2022, $665,000.