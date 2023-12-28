Donald Trump Claims 'Home Alone 2' Production Crew Were 'Begging' Him for Cameo

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Trump continued about Columbus' claims. "That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!"

As Columbus' chat with BI recirculated ahead of Christmas this week, the filmmaker recalled how he wanted to shoot in the Plaza Hotel lobby, although he couldn't rebuild the space on a soundstage. Trump allowed the shoot to take place in the hotel, allegedly forcing himself into the movie.

"So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen," Columbus said. "So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie."

Also backing Columbus' comments was Matt Damon, who in 2017, told The Hollywood Reporter that Trump was notorious for imposing himself onto production studios that featured his properties, although his scenes would later be cut.

"The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part. [Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman — and the whole crew was in on it," Damon said.

He continued, "You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, “Hello, Mr. Trump!” — you had to call him by name — and then he exits. You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in."