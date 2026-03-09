Watch Macaulay Culkin Show His Painted Toenails to Tyla at Paris Fashion Week

Macaulay Culkin and Tyla connected over fashion and painted toenails during Paris Fashion Week. The entertainers were seated next to each other during the Jean-Paul Gaultier runway show on Sunday (March 8), and in a clip filmed by photographer Enzo Poly, Culkin hilariously showed Tyla his blue-polished toenails. The Grammy winner gushed and posed alongside the actor, who appeared to say that he took off his loafers “on purpose.” While Tyla opted for a dark gray cone bra bodice that homaged Madonna’s iconic Blond Ambition Tour look, Culkin wore a crisp white and blue spiraled shirt and jeans. The Home Alone star also reflected on his Paris Fashion Week visit in an Instagram carousel on Monday (March 9), including a selfie with the “Push 2 Start” singer. “Thanks for ending my Paris trip with a BANG @jeanpaulgaultier and @duranlantink !!” he captioned the post. “It was such fun to kick off my shoes and get comfortable. (Plus Brenda called me handsome and that’s all that matters.) Cya next time.”

While Song wasn’t in attendance for the PFW festivities, the engaged couple often gush about each other in public appearances and share two sons, Dakota, 5, and Carson, 3. On a November episode of podcast On Film…With Kevin McCarthy, Culkin revealed that his children are unaware that he plays Kevin McCallister in Home Alone.

“Two days ago, my oldest wanted to see pictures of me and my siblings. And I pulled out an old family photo, and he looks directly at me. And he goes, ‘That kid looks like Kevin. Who's that?’” Culkin told McCarthy. “And I said, ‘That's me.’ And kind of just waiting for the other shoe to drop. He's like, ‘Oh, anyway.’ And I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ Got to keep up the illusion for as long as possible.”