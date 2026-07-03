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From 50 Cent's “Ghetto Quran” to Pop Smoke's “Christopher Walking”, these are the best Louis Vuitton rap lyrics & hip-hop references of all time.Lei Takanashi
Turn to rappers to get some inspiration for your next house party? We can't think of anyone better suited for the job.Al Shipley
From Kendrick to Bruce Springsteen, these artists break through the mold to talk politics, race, and so much more in their lyrics.Al Shipley
Check out what these famous rappers love to eat on the regular—some are quite the food connoisseurs.C. Vernon Coleman II