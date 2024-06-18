Dipset Fans Are Pondering the Group's 9/11 Fixation Again

A compilation was subsequently shared featuring songs like "Welcome to New York City," where Juelz Santana declares the city as "the home of 9/11" and "the place of lost towers," and "I'm Ready," where Cam'ron says "fuck the Twin Towers, dawg, we on top of the Eiffel."
As noted by Andre Gee in his 2021 Okayplayer piece on this exact topic, The Diplomats' fascination went beyond rap references. The crew called themselves "the Dipset Taliban" and "Harlem's Al Qaeda" and once said on the aptly titled "Ground Zero" that they made "9/11 music."
Many songs featured in the above compilation come from Dipset's debut album Diplomatic Immunity, which was released less than two years after the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
While 9/11 unified many Americans for better or worse, it created blind acceptance toward the controversial Patriot Act and, more alarmingly, produced a rise in Islamophobia. Dipset unabashedly embraced being an enemy of sorts.
See what more fans had to say about the intersection of Dipset and 9/11 below.