Dipset Fans Are Pondering the Group's 9/11 Fixation Again

Not surprising from the crew that once called themselves "Harlem's Al Qaeda."

Jun 18, 2024
Four men on stage, posing for a photo under bright lights. All are wearing casual, street-style clothing with hats and accessories, holding microphones
Image via Getty / Johnny Nunez / WireImage
Why was Dipset so fixated on 9/11?

This question was posed in a roundabout way over the weekend on social media, with a viral tweet noting, "Dipset's obsession with the 9/11 pilots is mad unsettling."

— Wick💙 (@Waitingonwick) June 15, 2024
A compilation was subsequently shared featuring songs like "Welcome to New York City," where Juelz Santana declares the city as "the home of 9/11" and "the place of lost towers," and "I'm Ready," where Cam'ron says "fuck the Twin Towers, dawg, we on top of the Eiffel."

As noted by Andre Gee in his 2021 Okayplayer piece on this exact topic, The Diplomats' fascination went beyond rap references. The crew called themselves "the Dipset Taliban" and "Harlem's Al Qaeda" and once said on the aptly titled "Ground Zero" that they made "9/11 music."

There isn't a better example of Hip-Hop's entangled relationship with the events of 9/11 than Dipset.

Provocative and complex, we revisited just how deep these men of Hip-Hop got with one of the most tragic days in American history. https://t.co/T4v3mPHbhI

✍🏾: @andrejgee pic.twitter.com/T65KNVF1vi

— Okayplayer (@okayplayer) June 17, 2024
This Compilation Is Insane https://t.co/hCLVse2Y7H pic.twitter.com/cD5cFG1RrO

— 👎🏾HMPH!👎🏾 (@HOEYOULYING) June 16, 2024
Many songs featured in the above compilation come from Dipset's debut album Diplomatic Immunity, which was released less than two years after the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

While 9/11 unified many Americans for better or worse, it created blind acceptance toward the controversial Patriot Act and, more alarmingly, produced a rise in Islamophobia. Dipset unabashedly embraced being an enemy of sorts.

Juelz shouting out Mohammed Atta was crazy both then and now though. 😭😭😭

— Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) June 16, 2024
See what more fans had to say about the intersection of Dipset and 9/11 below.

As a Lebanese-Australian woman who moved to NYC five years after 9/11, those Dipset bars were a strange salve to the (almost suffocating) anti-Arab narrative. https://t.co/Q2P8qDYpkA

— Simone Amelia Jordan (@SimoneAJordan) June 16, 2024
It’s really funny cause hiphop has always had an obsession with these type of people from the PLO on i mean Capone and Noreaga “the war report” is full of Iraq references
And 9/11 Raps make soo much sense thinking about the changes guiliani did https://t.co/SWymoXAXOw

— Dances (@dances) June 16, 2024
Lmaooo I was just listening to "I love You" earlier. Juelz had one of the craziest 9/11 lyrics ever pic.twitter.com/cqMowquVL1

— Joseline and Stevie broke free (@WraysNephew876) June 17, 2024
Saying 'we in the building' after mentioning 9/11 is crazy work 😂

— Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) June 16, 2024
Y’all wasn’t there. 9/11 is the greatest single tragedy in contemporary American history and we all seen it live on TV. Dipset came out around that time. Who didn’t mention 9/11 back then in hip hop? https://t.co/iHkTpoYL27

— Trolley Dodgers in 5 (@VictorySlap4700) June 16, 2024
you should've seen how obsessed the rest of america was https://t.co/3WH7SRK0Hc

— rodeo jones (@boatss) June 17, 2024
