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Couples who make music together, stay together. With social media and the Internet, audiences are able to keep track of their favorite hip-hop couples at all times. We’ve made things easier by giving you a head start on who to look out for this Valentine’s Day.
Shirley Ju

Latest Stories

'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Star Tommie Lee Amongst 6 Others Arrested During World Cup Match
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Tommie Lee Arrested at 2026 World Cup After Alleged Stadium Sneak-In

Tommie Lee was accused of entering Hard Rock Stadium without a ticket during England and Norway's World Cup match in Miami.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Yandy Smith Says She's Open to Joining 'RHOA' Following 'Love & Hip Hop' Cancelation
Pop Culture

Yandy Smith Teases 'RHOA' Move After 'Love & Hip Hop' Finale

As VH1 shutters Love & Hip Hop, Yandy hints at a fresh start with her real-life RHOA besties—while juggling movies, business moves, and a public breakup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo13 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Icon Momma Dee Goes into the Food Truck Business
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Momma Dee Is Serving Soul Food Now

From reality-TV drama to Southern comfort on wheels, Momma Dee’s Royal Class Kitchen brings oxtails, lamb chops and soul food flair to Atlanta streets.

Bernadette Giacomazzo26 days ago
Mimi Faust Slams K. Michelle: 'She's a Bully Who Plays Victim'
Pop Culture

Mimi Faust Calls K. Michelle a 'Bully' Amid Explosive 'RHOA' Drama

The former 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star explains why she cut ties with K. Michelle as the singer stirs drama on 'RHOA.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop' cast.
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop' Steps Into Its 'Final Chapter' as Show Set to End After 15 Years

Ending on a high note, 'Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter' will be a "love letter to the cast, fans, producers, and everyone who made the franchise a success."

Trey Alston77 days ago
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Juelz Smith and Tommie Lee are in a Rumored Relationship
Pop Culture

Julez Smith and Tommie Lee Spark Dating Rumors After Clips From Night Out Go Viral

Inside the viral clips fans are dissecting, from their chemistry to the 20-year age gap and their flirty weekend together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
Alexis Skyy with long black hair and a sequined top poses against a blue background.
Pop Culture

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Alexis Skyy Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Lobby Attack in Atlanta

A former associate claims Skyy and two others attacked him in his apartment lobby.

Alex Ocho130 days ago
Benzino hospital
Pop Culture

Benzino Seen in Neck Brace After Allegedly Being Hit by Car During Custody Dispute With Child's Mom

Benzino claims he was trying to rescue his son when Diamond, a friend of his child’s mother Althea, allegedly struck him with her car.

Andrew White142 days ago
Here's Your First Look at the New 'Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta' Supertrailer
Pop Culture

Here's Your First Look at the New 'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta' Supertrailer

Scrappy and Bambi hint at a reunion, producers link Jazze Pha and Drumma Boy, and fertility fears and legal trouble push 'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta' to new extremes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo159 days ago
Joseline Hernandez Announces She's Been Cocaine-Free for 3 Years
Pop Culture

Joseline Hernandez Shares Sobriety Milestone: ‘3 Years Off That Nose Candy’

Reality TV star Joseline Hernandez reflects on sobriety and shares a personal message with fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
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Tamar Braxton Says She Wants 'Apology Payments' Following Mendeecees-Yandy Smith Split
Pop Culture

Tamar Braxton Wants 'Apology Payments' Following Mendeecees-Yandy Smith Split

The infamous Braxton sister posted her CashApp tag, demanding payment each time she was called a name.

Bernadette Giacomazzo196 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop' Star Yandy Smith Reacts to Mendeecees Harris' Split Announcement
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Yandy Smith Shares Cryptic Messages After Mendeecees Harris Announces Split

Social media posts from Yandy Smith drew attention after Mendeecees Harris addressed their relationship publicly.

Bernadette Giacomazzo201 days ago
Joseline Hernandez Named One of Glamour Bulgaria's Women of the Year
Pop Culture

Joseline Hernandez Lands ‘Glamour Bulgaria’ Woman of the Year Cover

"I always tell my daughter Bonnie'Bella (remember that you belong)," she wrote when she was given the honor.

Bernadette Giacomazzo257 days ago
Masika Kalysha Mourns Death of Estranged Husband, Jamar Champ, in a Wrong-Way Crash
Pop Culture

Masika Kalysha Mourns Estranged Husband Jamar Champ After Tragic Wrong-Way Crash

Champ was killed on a Texas freeway when a BMW driving the wrong way crashed into his Cybertruck.

Bernadette Giacomazzo262 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Star Karlie Redd's Burglary Charges Dismissed
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Karlie Redd's Burglary Charges Dismissed

DeKalb County prosecutors have filed a nolle prosequi order, meaning that they declined to prosecute the case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo264 days ago
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Karlie Redd
Pop Culture

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Karlie Redd Opens a Sultry New Bistro in Atlanta

'For years, I’ve dreamed of growing into the restaurant industry,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo295 days ago
Restaurant Hotspot Featured on 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Shut Down After Dead Mice Found in Oven
Life

Restaurant Hotspot Featured on 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Shut Down After Mice Found in Oven

La Fourchette was one of 14 restaurants ordered to be shut down following unsanitary conditions.

Bernadette Giacomazzo299 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop' Star Erica Mena Says Her Return to Hollywood is 'Therapy'
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Erica Mena Says Her Return to Hollywood Is 'Therapy'

'This movie is for us, for Latinas, for Black people, for minorities,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo314 days ago

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