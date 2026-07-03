Featured
Safaree Samuels took to Twitter today to defend himself amidst accusations that he's a deadbeat father. "My kids live in a mansion and that's because of me!"Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Love & Hip-Hop's Yandy and Mendeecees discuss new season and VH1 special Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked, which brings cast members from all 4 shows together.Starrene Rhett Rocque
Couples who make music together, stay together. With social media and the Internet, audiences are able to keep track of their favorite hip-hop couples at all times. We’ve made things easier by giving you a head start on who to look out for this Valentine’s Day.Shirley Ju
Pop Culture
Cyn Santana Clarifies Old Remark About Black Men and Hispanic Women: ‘My Young Ass Worded Something Poorly’
"Ima explain myself and shed some clarity on a clip that's being spread around with little context," tweeted Santana, who married Joe Budden over the holidays.Joe Price