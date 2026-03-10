Pop Culture

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Alexis Skyy Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Lobby Attack in Atlanta

A former associate claims Skyy and two others attacked him in his apartment lobby.

Alexis Skyy with long black hair and a sequined top poses against a blue background.
Image via Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images

Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy is accused of assault.

According to a complaint reviewed by Complex, the 31-year-old reality star is facing a lawsuit from former associate Anthony Gaskin, who claims Skyy and two others attacked him in the lobby of his upscale Atlanta apartment complex in October 2024.

Gaskin says he was “violently attacked” by Skyy, Robmira Taylor, and Robert Thorne after they were allegedly "lying in wait" for him in the building.

The lawsuit, filed on February 3 and first reported by TMZ on Tuesday (March 10), also names the apartment complex as a defendant, alleging the property had inadequate security and failed to protect him during the confrontation.

Gaskin says the incident left him with injuries that “required subsequent medical, dental, psychological and chiropractic treatment.” He claims the alleged assault led to public panic attacks and lost wages because he could not work while recovering.

He is seeking punitive damages, with the final amount to be determined at trial.

TMZ reported that Skyy previously claimed Gaskin attacked her in front of her child three weeks before the lobby confrontation, though Gaskin denies that accusation and says he only shared his opinions about her parenting.

Skyy's manager TC Copper addressed the situation in a statement to TMZ reading, “Thank you for reaching out with this alleged incident. At this time, we are focusing on resolving this situation privately and legally.

“Also, in the video footage Alexis was exiting the building when he called her a bitch and the person that was with the victim stopped anything from happening with him and Alexis."

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