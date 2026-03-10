‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Alexis Skyy Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Lobby Attack in Atlanta

Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy is accused of assault.

According to a complaint reviewed by Complex, the 31-year-old reality star is facing a lawsuit from former associate Anthony Gaskin, who claims Skyy and two others attacked him in the lobby of his upscale Atlanta apartment complex in October 2024.

Gaskin says he was “violently attacked” by Skyy, Robmira Taylor, and Robert Thorne after they were allegedly "lying in wait" for him in the building.

The lawsuit, filed on February 3 and first reported by TMZ on Tuesday (March 10), also names the apartment complex as a defendant, alleging the property had inadequate security and failed to protect him during the confrontation.

Gaskin says the incident left him with injuries that “required subsequent medical, dental, psychological and chiropractic treatment.” He claims the alleged assault led to public panic attacks and lost wages because he could not work while recovering.