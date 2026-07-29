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Omarion Says it Took the 'Power of Forgiveness' to Reconcile With Lil' Fizz

The B2K member wanted to let go of "negative energy" against Fizz, who briefly dated Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion's two children.

(L-R) Lil' Fizz, Omarion, Raz-B and J-Boog of B2K attend the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Omarion says he’s “moved on” from any adversity against his bandmate Lil Fizz.

The R&B singer, who’s a member of B2K alongside Fizz, discussed their reconciliation on the Friday (July 24) episode of Sway’s Universe, roughly seven years after Fizz dated Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion’s two children.

Omarion, Fizz, and Jones were co-stars on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, and the latter two dated for a year beginning in 2019. Omarion and Jones dated from 2014 to 2016.

Around the seven-minute mark of the episode below, Sway played a clip of Fizz’s 2021 apology to Omarion during the Millennium Tour, where the rapper-singer said he was “not proud of” dating Jones.

“So I wanna stand here humbly and sincerely, [to] apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I’ve caused between you and your family,” Fizz said at the time.

“At that time, we weren’t on speaking terms,” Omarion said on Sway’s Universe, adding that the his and Fizz’s teams agreed that the apology would happen onstage. “But in hindsight … it truly takes understanding the power of forgiveness of yourself and of others to really completely move through life without care and keeping negative energy on you.”

Omarion added that he and Fizz “got through” their prior tension “regardless of what happened.”

“Don't get me wrong, it happened. I mean, it's a thought sometimes,” the 41 year old said.

The “O” vocalist, however, shares common ground with Fizz, as both artists are now single.

“We ain't even tripping about that shit in the past,” Omarion said. “That was what it was. That happened, whatever. And we moved on and we’re chilling, having a good time."

While Omarion is open to dating, the singer shut down interest in women who are openly non-monogamous in a recent interview on House Guest.

“I think that for a woman that is open to a lot of different energies—I don't know how attracted I am to that element,” Omarion said on the web show. “So while I will want a woman to still choose where she would want to be, I could also accept that maybe she wants to go elsewhere. But there's levels to it.”

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