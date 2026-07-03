Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta

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Couples who make music together, stay together. With social media and the Internet, audiences are able to keep track of their favorite hip-hop couples at all times. We’ve made things easier by giving you a head start on who to look out for this Valentine’s Day.
Shirley Ju

Latest Stories

'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Star Tommie Lee Amongst 6 Others Arrested During World Cup Match
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Tommie Lee Arrested at 2026 World Cup After Alleged Stadium Sneak-In

Tommie Lee was accused of entering Hard Rock Stadium without a ticket during England and Norway's World Cup match in Miami.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Yandy Smith Says She's Open to Joining 'RHOA' Following 'Love & Hip Hop' Cancelation
Pop Culture

Yandy Smith Teases 'RHOA' Move After 'Love & Hip Hop' Finale

As VH1 shutters Love & Hip Hop, Yandy hints at a fresh start with her real-life RHOA besties—while juggling movies, business moves, and a public breakup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo13 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Icon Momma Dee Goes into the Food Truck Business
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Momma Dee Is Serving Soul Food Now

From reality-TV drama to Southern comfort on wheels, Momma Dee’s Royal Class Kitchen brings oxtails, lamb chops and soul food flair to Atlanta streets.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Mimi Faust Slams K. Michelle: 'She's a Bully Who Plays Victim'
Pop Culture

Mimi Faust Calls K. Michelle a 'Bully' Amid Explosive 'RHOA' Drama

The former 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star explains why she cut ties with K. Michelle as the singer stirs drama on 'RHOA.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop' cast.
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop' Steps Into Its 'Final Chapter' as Show Set to End After 15 Years

Ending on a high note, 'Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter' will be a "love letter to the cast, fans, producers, and everyone who made the franchise a success."

Trey Alston77 days ago
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Juelz Smith and Tommie Lee are in a Rumored Relationship
Pop Culture

Julez Smith and Tommie Lee Spark Dating Rumors After Clips From Night Out Go Viral

Inside the viral clips fans are dissecting, from their chemistry to the 20-year age gap and their flirty weekend together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
Here's Your First Look at the New 'Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta' Supertrailer
Pop Culture

Here's Your First Look at the New 'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta' Supertrailer

Scrappy and Bambi hint at a reunion, producers link Jazze Pha and Drumma Boy, and fertility fears and legal trouble push 'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta' to new extremes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Joseline Hernandez Named One of Glamour Bulgaria's Women of the Year
Pop Culture

Joseline Hernandez Lands ‘Glamour Bulgaria’ Woman of the Year Cover

"I always tell my daughter Bonnie'Bella (remember that you belong)," she wrote when she was given the honor.

Bernadette Giacomazzo257 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Star Karlie Redd's Burglary Charges Dismissed
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Karlie Redd's Burglary Charges Dismissed

DeKalb County prosecutors have filed a nolle prosequi order, meaning that they declined to prosecute the case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo264 days ago
Karlie Redd
Pop Culture

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Karlie Redd Opens a Sultry New Bistro in Atlanta

'For years, I’ve dreamed of growing into the restaurant industry,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo295 days ago
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T-Hood.
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Stars' Son Acted in Self-Defense in T-Hood Death, Says Police

It remains to be seen whether Ky Frost will face charges.

Jose Martinez302 days ago
A woman in a fur top stands beside a seated man in a blue cap. They're in a room with ornate mirrors on the wall.
Sports

Amy Luciani Reunites With Dwight Howard in Instagram Photos Amid Divorce

Luciana filed for divorce in July after just six months of marriage, calling the relationship "irretrievably broken."

Alex Ocho319 days ago
T-Hood in a green hoodie sitting on outdoor steps, smiling, with a chain necklace.
Music

T-Hood Autopsy Confirms He Had at Least One Gunshot Wound in the Back

The report also shows that the late rapper was struck in the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams331 days ago
T-Hood via YouTube
Music

Ky Frost, Son of Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Reportedly a Suspect In T-Hood Murder

The 24-year-old is reportedly being named as a primary suspect in the case.

Jaelani Turner-Williams340 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Sierra Gates Addresses Mendeecees Cheating Controversy
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Sierra Gates Addresses Mendeecees Cheating Controversy

This is far from the first time that Mendeecees has been accused of cheating.

Bernadette Giacomazzo340 days ago
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Kenya Moore Confirms 'RHOA' Departure, Teases 'Love & Hip Hop' Star as New Castmember
Pop Culture

Kenya Moore Confirms 'RHOA' Departure, Teases 'Love & Hip Hop' Star as New Castmember

K. Michelle has been rumored to be in the running to replace the 'Housewife.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo356 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 12: Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard attend the tastemaker screening of "Captain America: Brave New World" at Regal Atlantic Station on February 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports

Amy Luciani Denies Wanting Dwight Howard’s Assets in Divorce, Claims He Didn’t Want Prenup

The reality television personality claims she asked Howard for a prenuptial agreement.

Jaelani Turner-Williams374 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 12: Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard attend the tastemaker screening of "Captain America: Brave New World" at Regal Atlantic Station on February 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports

Amy Luciani Confirms Separation From Dwight Howard: 'Still Wrapping My Head Around a Lot'

The rapper said she's "not sure" how news of their divorce was made public.

Jaelani Turner-Williams375 days ago

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