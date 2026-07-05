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Yandy Smith Teases 'RHOA' Move After 'Love & Hip Hop' Finale

As VH1 shutters Love & Hip Hop, Yandy hints at a fresh start with her real-life RHOA besties—while juggling movies, business moves, and a public breakup.

Yandy Smith Says She's Open to Joining 'RHOA' Following 'Love & Hip Hop' Cancelation
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

With Love & Hip Hop finally coming to a close, Yandy Smith isn't ruling out a move to another reality TV franchise. Speaking at Essence Fest on July 4, the longtime reality star said she'd be willing to explore joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta if the opportunity came her way—while making it clear she has plenty happening outside of television.

Asked whether she'd consider joining the Real Housewives universe, Smith said the transition would make sense given her existing relationships. "You know what? I have so many of my friends on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. I think it would be an opportunity that I would absolutely explore," she said. "I'm really close to Porsha, close to Shamea, close to Kelli...these are my real friends, you know? So, it would be a natural relationship, for sure."

Even so, Smith suggested she isn't actively looking for a new reality TV home. "But I'm kinda great where I am," she added. "Reality TV, it's been almost 20 years for me. So, I got 2 movies I'm shooting this year."

After spending years as one of the defining faces of the Love & Hip Hop franchise—first in New York and later in Atlanta—Smith has recently found herself back in the headlines following the public unraveling of her relationship with Mendeecees Harris.

Late last year, Harris revealed during an appearance on Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover that the couple had separated more than a year ago and disclosed that they were never legally married, despite a televised wedding and subsequent vow renewal.

"We was never legally married, so we're not getting a divorce," Harris said, a revelation that surprised many longtime viewers.

Smith later appeared to respond indirectly on Instagram Stories, posting messages about trust and learning who genuinely supports her.

The breakup wasn't the only storyline to spill beyond the show. Rumors linking Harris to Tamar Braxton sparked weeks of online speculation before both denied any romantic relationship.

After Harris publicly confirmed he and Smith had already split, Braxton jokingly demanded "apology payments" from critics who had accused her of being a "homewrecker."

Smith's willingness to consider Real Housewives of Atlanta also marks a noticeable shift from where she stood just a few years ago. Back in 2021, after an Instagram user questioned why someone who called herself a successful businesswoman was still appearing on Love & Hip Hop, Smith defended both the franchise and her role in it.

"Why can't I be bossed up on the show I pitched, developed, produced for a season, and now star in that pays me six figures monthly?" she wrote at the time. "You must have bumped your head in a bag of rocks."

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