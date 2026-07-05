Yandy Smith Teases 'RHOA' Move After 'Love & Hip Hop' Finale

With Love & Hip Hop finally coming to a close, Yandy Smith isn't ruling out a move to another reality TV franchise. Speaking at Essence Fest on July 4, the longtime reality star said she'd be willing to explore joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta if the opportunity came her way—while making it clear she has plenty happening outside of television. Asked whether she'd consider joining the Real Housewives universe, Smith said the transition would make sense given her existing relationships. "You know what? I have so many of my friends on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. I think it would be an opportunity that I would absolutely explore," she said. "I'm really close to Porsha, close to Shamea, close to Kelli...these are my real friends, you know? So, it would be a natural relationship, for sure."

Even so, Smith suggested she isn't actively looking for a new reality TV home. "But I'm kinda great where I am," she added. "Reality TV, it's been almost 20 years for me. So, I got 2 movies I'm shooting this year." After spending years as one of the defining faces of the Love & Hip Hop franchise—first in New York and later in Atlanta—Smith has recently found herself back in the headlines following the public unraveling of her relationship with Mendeecees Harris. Late last year, Harris revealed during an appearance on Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover that the couple had separated more than a year ago and disclosed that they were never legally married, despite a televised wedding and subsequent vow renewal. "We was never legally married, so we're not getting a divorce," Harris said, a revelation that surprised many longtime viewers. Smith later appeared to respond indirectly on Instagram Stories, posting messages about trust and learning who genuinely supports her.