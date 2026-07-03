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Former College Football Player Accused of Impersonating NFL Star Michael Penix to Obtain Loan
Sports

Former Alabama Player Allegedly Posed as Michael Penix Jr. in $3.3M Loan Scheme

Inside the NFL identity theft ring that targeted Michael Penix Jr., Xavier McKinney, and others for nearly $20 million in fraudulent loans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
Lil Wayne in a casual shirt, smiling, with distinctive tattoos on his face
Music

Lil Wayne Accused Of Lying About Marijuana Use To Get Pandemic Era Government Loan Approved

The rappers company told the government they were a “drug-free” workspace.

Mark Elibert854 days ago
Life

Supreme Court Rules Against Student Loan Relief Plan Introduced by Biden

Tens of millions of Americans will not get up to $20,000 in student loans canceled thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that was announced on Friday.

Abel Shifferaw1115 days ago
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference held to celebrate President Biden Cancelling Student Debt
Life

Biden Administration Launches Student Loan Forgiveness Applications

The Biden administration has launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application process, allowing borrowers to sign up online.

Brad Callas1373 days ago
US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief
Life

White House Counters Republicans Criticizing Student Loan Forgiveness by Highlighting Their Own Forgiven Loans

The White House Twitter account posted a thread highlighting millions in forgiven loans for Republican lawmakers now criticizing student loan forgiveness.

Jose Martinez1423 days ago
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President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs H.R. 5376
Life

President Biden Announces Plan to Forgive $10,000 in Student Loan Debt for Millions of Borrowers

U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans on Wednesday to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who make $125,000 a year or less.

Abel Shifferaw1425 days ago
Scales for lawsuit story from NYT
Life

Black Couple Files Lawsuit Over Low Home Appraisal Surging Nearly $300,000 After Trying 'Whitewashing Experiment'

John Hopkins University professor Nathan Connolly and his wife Dr. Shani Mott filed a housing discrimination complaint against loanDepot and 20/20 Valuations.

Joshua Espinoza1431 days ago
Omari Hardwick in an interview on 'The Pivot Podcast'
Pop Culture

Omari Hardwick on Only Earning $150K Per Episode on ‘Power,’ Having to Borrow Money From 50 Cent

Omari Hardwick has revealed how much money he made as the lead role on 'Power,' and said he had to borrow some cash from producer 50 Cent twice.

Joe Price1509 days ago
Travis Scott on BBMAs red carpet
Music

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Announces $1 Million in Scholarships Awarded to 100 Students at HBCUs

The awards come from Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation via the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which is giving $10,000 to 100 Black seniors at HBCUs.

Brenton Blanchet1524 days ago
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is pictured speaking at a podium
Life

AOC on How Student Debt Forgiveness Helps Everyone, Even Those Who’ve Paid Off Their Loans

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spoken on the issue before, saying earlier this year she wasn't sure why Biden hadn't taken sweeping action.

Trace William Cowen1538 days ago
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US President Joe Biden speaks on Earth Day at Seward Park in Seattle, Washington.
Life

Biden Exploring Options to Possibly Forgive $1.6 Trillion in Federal Student Loan Debt Held by 43 Million People

In a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, President Biden reportedly said that he’s looking into forgiving federal student loan debt.

Brad Callas1545 days ago
Joe Biden holding a pen
Life

Biden Announces Plans to Expand Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program, Benefitting Millions of Borrowers

On Tuesday, the Joe Biden administration announced plans to reform and expand its student loan forgiveness and income-based repayment programs.

Joe Price1552 days ago
White House expected to extend pause
Life

Biden Administration Extends Pause of Student Loan Repayments Until End of August (UPDATE)

The Biden Administration announced the student loan repayment pause has been extended until Aug. 31, enabling 'Americans to continue to get back on their feet."

Brenton Blanchet1566 days ago
Screenshot of suspects involved in PPP scam
Life

Florida Woman Accused of Using COVID-19 PPP Loan to Pay for Murder of TSA Agent

A woman used money from a $15,000 COVID-19 PPP loan to pay someone to kill a woman who was going to testify in a case against her, authorities allege.

tara mahadevan1614 days ago
Baby Blue in his VladTV interview
Music

Baby Blue Speaks on $24 Million PPP Loan Scam That Landed Him in Prison, Claims He Was Tricked Into It

After the rapper turned himself in to begin his 20-month prison sentence over a $24 million COVID-19 loan scheme, VladTV published an in-depth interview.

Brenton Blanchet1615 days ago
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Baby Blue performs at the Millennium Tour
Music

Baby Blue Posts 'Last Supper' Photos Ahead of Turning Himself in for Prison Sentence Over $24 Million PPP Loan Scam

Ahead of his upcoming prison stint, Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue decided to spend his final night as a free man in Miami with those in his inner circle. 

Brenton Blanchet1623 days ago
AOC is seen speaking during an event
Life

AOC Calls Student Loan Forgiveness ‘Right Thing to Do,’ Says She’s ‘Not Sure’ Why Biden Hasn’t Done It

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is against the May 1 restart date for student loan repayments, saying the country is in a "fragile" state from the pandemic.

Trace William Cowen1628 days ago
Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky performs onstage during 2021 The Millennium tour at State Farm Arena
Music

Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Says He’s Turning Himself in to Serve Prison Time in $24 Million PPP Loan Scam Case

After being sentenced in December for conspiracy to commit a COVID-19 loan scheme, Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue announced on Tuesday he is going to turn himself in.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1629 days ago

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