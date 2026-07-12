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Hunter Biden Says He Drank a 'Gallon of Vodka a Day' While 'Smoking Crack Every 15 Minutes'

The son of former President Joe Biden said crack "worked really well" and "solved the problem."

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 4: Hunter Biden attends a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House on January 4, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Annabelle Gordon for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Hunter Biden spoke openly about his past addiction struggles, mentioning an over-reliance on vodka and crack on a recent episode of Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

Biden, the son of former U.S. President Joe Biden and the late Neilia Hunter Biden, discussed the substance abuse combination around the 5-minute mark of the video below. The businessman often speaks candidly about drug awareness and recovery on social media, once admitting that he repeatedly “failed” at sobriety until he changed course.

Biden joked in the episode below that his “last addiction was coffee with a little sugar.”

“The worst drug in the world by any measure, by the destruction that it does, by anything is alcohol. I was drinking a gallon of vodka a day while I was smoking crack like every 15 minutes," Biden said on FKS, hosted by music producer Benny Blanco, rapper Lil Dicky, and producer Kristin Batalucco.

When Blanco asked Biden about the “best drug in the world,” the businessman was candid. "The one thing about drugs, everybody goes like, ‘Why did you even smoke crack?’ And I'm like, ‘Because it worked really well,’” he said. “It solved the problem, which was not to be in myself. And there was no faster way to get out of yourself, at least at the beginning, you know, than that."

Elsewhere in the episode, Biden detailed an drug-addicted streak where he had been living in motels along I-95 and increasingly felt shame. "I planned to disappear... I just didn't have the courage to do it the fast way," Biden admitted.

Biden has been sober for seven years and credited his recovery in part to his wife, Melissa Cohen. The father-of-five was previously married to writer Kathleen Buhle from 1993 to 2017.

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