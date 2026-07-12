Hunter Biden Says He Drank a 'Gallon of Vodka a Day' While 'Smoking Crack Every 15 Minutes'

Hunter Biden spoke openly about his past addiction struggles, mentioning an over-reliance on vodka and crack on a recent episode of Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

Biden, the son of former U.S. President Joe Biden and the late Neilia Hunter Biden, discussed the substance abuse combination around the 5-minute mark of the video below. The businessman often speaks candidly about drug awareness and recovery on social media, once admitting that he repeatedly “failed” at sobriety until he changed course.

Biden joked in the episode below that his “last addiction was coffee with a little sugar.”

“The worst drug in the world by any measure, by the destruction that it does, by anything is alcohol. I was drinking a gallon of vodka a day while I was smoking crack like every 15 minutes," Biden said on FKS, hosted by music producer Benny Blanco, rapper Lil Dicky, and producer Kristin Batalucco.