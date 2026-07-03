Nate Rogers
Joined June 2026 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The 10 Funniest Moments of Friends Keep Secrets, Ranked
It’s difficult to describe Dave Burd, Benny Blanco, and Kristin Batalucco’s new show—which has a short attention span mixed with a deep curiosity—and easier to just throw you straight into the deep end of the pool.
Nate Rogers28 days ago
Their House Is Your House: The Friends Keep Secrets Cover Story
Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco, and Kristin Batalucco’s new project is many things—an improvisational podcast, a celebrity talk show, a millennial 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.' But more than anything else, they really want it to be your friend.
Nate Rogers28 days ago